What’s been the Achilles Heel of our Dolphins for the past twenty plus years? The offensive line.



One could argue other things of course, but at the base level the laughable OL’s that have been fielded by the Dolphins has been a nightmare experience.



One of the most experienced and knowledgeable men in the NFL with offensive linemen, scheme, and identifying raw talent in this regard is Bill Callahan. He’s currently unemployed after his son was fired from the Titans (he left a day later when his son was let go).



Now, I’m not advocating for making Bill Callahan a head coach or general manager. I’m simply saying bring a man into the building for a talk, that comes equipped with a mountain of experience with the offensive line.



Pick his brain. Ask him what he’d do differently and how he would execute those differences. Ask him if he’d be interested in a positional coaching (OL) spot, or even as a cog in the scouting department that deals exclusively with OL talent.



Just get him in the building, first and foremost. Someone from outside of the organization that has a plethora of experience with the big nasties, and can provide you with some valuable insight as an outsider looking within.



Stephen Ross is a billionaire with infinite resources at his disposal. If he’s serious about building a sustainable contending team and nucleus for the future, then he should be willing to do everything and anything possible.



This is just one of many, many things that Stephen Ross can do to change around the fortune of the Dolphins! Getting rid of Chris Grier was a monumental step in the right direction (I considered him one of the worst GM’s in professional sports). Keep that positivity and draconian approach to the entire organization as it stands currently.



It never hurts to just talk with the man, and see where he stands. There’s also other people out there, but I mention Bill Callahan because of his experience and resume. He has an extensive amount of knowledge with the offensive line and the intricacies of the position. Knowledge is power.



Remember, we need a fresh set of eyes when it comes to the purgatory that we’ve been mired in. Just some food for thought at any rate.