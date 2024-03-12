Bill from Boynton on being a true fan

Henrik
- Apr 15, 2010
- 4,326
- 22,010
- 48
- Tampa, FL
Been bleedin these colors for so long
Aqua and Orange run through me so strong
I wouldn't have it any other way
Can't wait to watch my Dolphins play
Uncle Bill took me to my first game
8 years-old, never been the same
Up the gut, watched em run the ball
So many greats, man, I've seen them all
To be a fan, you go all in
Can't wait for the season to begin
Win or lose, it's Dolphins- ride or die
If you're a real fan, you don't ask why
I'm a Dolphins fan
Oh, I'm a Dolphins fan
The best team in the land
Yeah, I'm a Dolphins fan
Seen the glory of the seventies-
the trophies held up high
The promise of Dan the Man-
thought he'd win one, I cannot lie
Came through the struggle of twenty years-
Camarillo, yeah, I shed some tears
Now, comes the hope of what will come
Man, I know this team will get it done
To be a fan, you go all in
Can't wait for the season to begin
Win or lose, it's Dolphins- ride or die
If you're a real fan, you don't ask why
I'm a Dolphins fan
Oh, I'm a Dolphins fan
The best team in the land
Yeah, I'm a Dolphins fan
I'm a Dolphins fan
Oh, I'm a Dolphins fan
Best team in the whole land
Yeah, I'm a Dolphins fan
@BillFromBoynton