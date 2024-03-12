Bill from Boynton on being a true fan

Been bleedin these colors for so longAqua and Orange run through me so strongI wouldn't have it any other wayCan't wait to watch my Dolphins playUncle Bill took me to my first game8 years-old, never been the sameUp the gut, watched em run the ballSo many greats, man, I've seen them allTo be a fan, you go all inCan't wait for the season to beginWin or lose, it's Dolphins- ride or dieIf you're a real fan, you don't ask whyI'm a Dolphins fanOh, I'm a Dolphins fanThe best team in the landYeah, I'm a Dolphins fanSeen the glory of the seventies-the trophies held up highThe promise of Dan the Man-thought he'd win one, I cannot lieCame through the struggle of twenty years-Camarillo, yeah, I shed some tearsNow, comes the hope of what will comeMan, I know this team will get it doneTo be a fan, you go all inCan't wait for the season to beginWin or lose, it's Dolphins- ride or dieIf you're a real fan, you don't ask whyI'm a Dolphins fanOh, I'm a Dolphins fanThe best team in the landYeah, I'm a Dolphins fanI'm a Dolphins fanOh, I'm a Dolphins fanBest team in the whole landYeah, I'm a Dolphins fan