Bill Simmons Spoke to Tyreek and his Camp; Said Keep an Eye on the Chargers

Are Tyreek and Drew Rosenhaus working on a trade to get Tyreek Hill to the Chargers? When Bill Simmons spoke to Tyreek and his Camp last week at the Super Bowl someone in his camp told them to watch out for the LA Chargers as a spot for Hill possibly
Keep an Eye on Tyreek Hill Trade to the Chargers
Bill Simmons of The Ringer spoke to Tyreek Hill and his camp at the Super Bowl last week, and was told to watch out for the Chargers.
