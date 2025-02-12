 Bill Simmons Spoke to Tyreek and his Camp; Said Keep an Eye on the Chargers | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bill Simmons Spoke to Tyreek and his Camp; Said Keep an Eye on the Chargers

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

Are Tyreek and Drew Rosenhaus working on a trade to get Tyreek Hill to the Chargers? When Bill Simmons spoke to Tyreek and his Camp last week at the Super Bowl someone in his camp told them to watch out for the LA Chargers as a spot for Hill possibly

dolphinstalk.com

Keep an Eye on Tyreek Hill Trade to the Chargers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer spoke to Tyreek Hill and his camp at the Super Bowl last week, and was told to watch out for the Chargers.
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
We'll probably hear rumblings of this team and that as Tyreek and the Dolphins try and test the waters.

I'm sure Tyreek would love to go anywhere the weather is nice and he'd have a good chance at the Playoffs.

I'm sure the Dolphins would love to see someone throw a reasonable pick at a disgruntled player on a huge contract.
 
I’ll pop over the Atlantic and help him pack, I’ll even drive him to the airport.
Trade wise I’d take a couple of Hershey bars for him
 
djphinfan said:
Give me a first and their fourth for this luggage
And it’s not just about the player that wants me to get of the player, it’s I realize wide receivers are getting paid way more than their worth imo
 
Neptune said:
I’ll pop over the Atlantic and help him pack, I’ll even drive him to the airport.
Trade wise I’d take a couple of Hershey bars for him
No way in that bud, we need to get paid for the nfl voted best player in the game, still absolutely on the prime of his career
 
With the recent thing with that large woman, I can only imagine his family life is going to become a problem. I’m not sure if he’s still with that other woman but if so, this can’t go over well. Trade him as soon as possible.
 
djphinfan said:
No way in that bud, we need to get paid for the nfl voted best player in the game, still absolutely on the prime of his career
Fair point
I’d like to get something for him but I’m just happy to see him, his attitude, his salary and his (not so) private life somewhere other than Miami.
I think he’s good and will get yards somewhere but I think he’s passed his prime. Just.
 
