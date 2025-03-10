 Bills 6, Pats 6, Jets 2, Miami 0 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bills 6, Pats 6, Jets 2, Miami 0

Michael Scott said:
How many of the 14 acquisitions by our rivals would you call plus value?
New England added nice pieces which isn’t surprising since they had all the money in the world free

Buffalo was mostly extending their best young players and Quarterback. I think five of those are extensions

Jets signed a QB too, lol.
 
Jssanto said:
At what appears to be the end of day one of FA. I’m sure we have a plan, as did Custer.
I am for one find it refreshing that we're not stealing the headlines on day one for once. # one it shows where being cautious with the money. Winning the headline game has not been very good for us.
 
Fields starting for the Jets? Lol NE spending big cause they can and need to. Sellers market for them and they be buying.
 
