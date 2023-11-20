Bills and Jets brawl after game in tunnel - Bills beat that A

MDFINFAN
Via Jets beat writer Connor Hughes: "The fight started between Clemons and Dawkins off the field. Spilled into the tunnel. Others then involved. It wasn’t pretty. The Bills got the last laugh with words thrown about the victory. Ugly end for Jets after ugly performance.''
