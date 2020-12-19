Bills Are Going To Be A Problem

The Bills, in Particular Josh Allen have turned into beasts!! I finally exhaled when Brady left the division and now it seems the heir apparent is playing in Orchard Park. I'm sick about it. Just the thought of going into Buffalo in a must win scenario is scary. Thank goodness they don't have any fans but our QB of Samoan decent who lives in HI and our warm weather team typically doesn't play well in sub zero temps so lets prey for a warm front. None of it will matter if the Fins don't win the next 2 games. Baltimore's schedule is cake easy...........