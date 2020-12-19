Bills Are Going To Be A Problem

M

Michael Morris

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 18, 2017
Messages
129
Reaction score
163
Age
51
Location
Charlotte, NC
Crazy that the Patriots reign finally ended but we have end up having a new rival for the upcoming years that honestly I didn't see coming till about the beginning to middle of the year. The Bill's are going to be really good for a long time. We got to keep building to compete with them. Diggs scares me more than Tyrke Hill. More worried about playing them at the end of the year if the game is meaningful to both teams.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
631
Reaction score
546
Age
49
Location
Aurora IL
If Dolphins need to beat Buffalo to make the playoffs, Im pretty sure we wont even deserve to make them because we wouldve likely lost to NE or Vegas. If we lose to either of those teams then we're Far from playoff-worthy.
 
M

Michael Morris

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 18, 2017
Messages
129
Reaction score
163
Age
51
Location
Charlotte, NC
Losing to Vegas would not make us playoff unworthy. The AFC is highly competitive much more than the AFC. To be in the playoff hunt at 8-5 in the AFC is a big deal. Now most of those NFC teams in the hunt I would certainly say unworthy.
 
M

Michael Morris

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 18, 2017
Messages
129
Reaction score
163
Age
51
Location
Charlotte, NC
If Dolphins need to beat Buffalo to make the playoffs, Im pretty sure we wont even deserve to make them because we wouldve likely lost to NE or Vegas. If we lose to either of those teams then we're Far from playoff-worthy.
Furthermore, I was referring to a scenario where we may would play for the AFC East division or maybe Buffalo was playing for home field. Maybe I should of just said I dont want to play the Bill's in the playoffs. The playoff worthy comment is irrelevant to the meaning of the post.
 
NYC#1finsfan

NYC#1finsfan

Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2005
Messages
3,718
Reaction score
1,617
Age
50
Location
Staten Island, NY
The Bills, in Particular Josh Allen have turned into beasts!! I finally exhaled when Brady left the division and now it seems the heir apparent is playing in Orchard Park. I'm sick about it. Just the thought of going into Buffalo in a must win scenario is scary. Thank goodness they don't have any fans but our QB of Samoan decent who lives in HI and our warm weather team typically doesn't play well in sub zero temps so lets prey for a warm front. None of it will matter if the Fins don't win the next 2 games. Baltimore's schedule is cake easy...........
 
M

Michael Morris

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 18, 2017
Messages
129
Reaction score
163
Age
51
Location
Charlotte, NC
Someone's gotta be good.
The Bill's got really, really good real fast. Last yr they were only good on one side of the ball. This year they're good on both sides of the ball. We knew about the Jets, Pat's, but the Bill's being the dominant AFC team no one seen it coming.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
4,179
Reaction score
5,893
The Pats aren't dead yet... They are 40 million under the cap next year and have their usual large haul of draft picks in hand. They will get 2-3 high compensatory picks this year as well.

Look how fast we went from horrible to where we are now... we had cap space and draft picks... which the Patriots have now that they are not paying Brady.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
8,067
Reaction score
7,992
Location
New Jersey
The Buffalo Bills are a solid football team, top to bottom. They were built through the draft, made smart trades and unheralded F/A signings. But the biggest reason, Buffalo has been good, is the Improvement from Allen. Apparently he's adjusted his footwork and throwing mechanics and its made a huge difference. And he's a tremendous Leader!!!

I admire what they've done up in Buffalo. But make no mistake, Miami is not far behind. The Bills have almost 2 years of their rebuild on Miami. Its only a matter of time before things come completely together for the Dolphins, in similar fashion to the Bills.
 
M

Michael Morris

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 18, 2017
Messages
129
Reaction score
163
Age
51
Location
Charlotte, NC
The Pats aren't dead yet... They are 40 million under the cap next year and have their usual large haul of draft picks in hand. They will get 2-3 high compensatory picks this year as well.

Look how fast we went from horrible to where we are now... we had cap space and draft picks... which the Patriots have now that they are not paying Brady.
Not sure they will be the unbearable
 
