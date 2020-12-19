Bills Are Going To Be A Problem

Michael Morris
Scout Team
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2017
- Messages
- 129
- Reaction score
- 163
- Age
- 51
- Location
- Charlotte, NC
Crazy that the Patriots reign finally ended but we have end up having a new rival for the upcoming years that honestly I didn't see coming till about the beginning to middle of the year. The Bill's are going to be really good for a long time. We got to keep building to compete with them. Diggs scares me more than Tyrke Hill. More worried about playing them at the end of the year if the game is meaningful to both teams.
Last edited by a moderator: