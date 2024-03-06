Bills cut players

Pitbull13 said: They are in worse cap shape than we are Click to expand...

Well…they were. From what I read the expected Josh Allen restructure that converts his stuff to signing bonus will put them in good shape.Morse is the only one of their moves that moves the needle. He was still playing at a high level for them. Probably still has a good year or two left.The others? Meh. Tre’s injuries ruined a good career. Poyer regressed a lot last year and is probably aged out. The rest were depth guys. And I think they’re going to be better off replacing Gabe Davis with a rookie. He put up a lot of drops, a lot of 0s and couldn’t get open. Good blocker though. Some team is going to regret the contract they give him this year.Outside of Morse…I don’t really think they got worse. Got holes to fill…and have to do it in the draft for the most part. Their D will look different. But with Kincaid going into year 2, Shakir becoming a bigger part of the offense after the OC change, Cook in his prime…they add a quality WR in the draft they’re still dangerous. They kind of quietly rebuilt the offense the last couple of years.