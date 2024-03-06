 Bills cut players | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bills cut players

V

VAFinsfan72

Club Member
Joined
Jan 8, 2024
Messages
310
Reaction score
717
Age
51
Location
Virginia
They are designating him a post June 1 cut. He could be an option for the Dolphins since X is also going to be a post June 1 cut and we won't have that $18M available until then anyway.

They are also releasing Center Mitch Morse. He could be a cheaper Free Agent option that Connor Williams.
 
I would sign White to a minimum or near minimum deal but he’s too risky coming off the Achilles, coming off the ACL.

You just can’t give him anything of substance in terms of money.

If he just wants to stick it to Buffalo, you explore it but it’s so unlikely he can give you anything in 2024.

Looking at Morse makes more sense.
 
Bills purge is interesting. They released Morse as well. Wonder if a shocking Diggs trade is coming post June 1?

I’d like to sign Hardy if he’s cheap to replace Berrios. Interested in Morse also. Not that into White but fits in well with this group with his injury record, lol.

We are about to sign a bunch of released players to play that comp pick game…..
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
They are designating him a post June 1 cut. He could be an option for the Dolphins since X is also going to be a post June 1 cut and we won't have that $18M available until then anyway.

They are also releasing Center Mitch Morse. He could be a cheaper Free Agent option that Connor Williams.
Click to expand...
They are in worse cap shape than we are
 
Pitbull13 said:
They are in worse cap shape than we are
Click to expand...
Well…they were. From what I read the expected Josh Allen restructure that converts his stuff to signing bonus will put them in good shape.

Morse is the only one of their moves that moves the needle. He was still playing at a high level for them. Probably still has a good year or two left.

The others? Meh. Tre’s injuries ruined a good career. Poyer regressed a lot last year and is probably aged out. The rest were depth guys. And I think they’re going to be better off replacing Gabe Davis with a rookie. He put up a lot of drops, a lot of 0s and couldn’t get open. Good blocker though. Some team is going to regret the contract they give him this year.

Outside of Morse…I don’t really think they got worse. Got holes to fill…and have to do it in the draft for the most part. Their D will look different. But with Kincaid going into year 2, Shakir becoming a bigger part of the offense after the OC change, Cook in his prime…they add a quality WR in the draft they’re still dangerous. They kind of quietly rebuilt the offense the last couple of years.
 
dolphan said:
Well…they were. From what I read the expected Josh Allen restructure that converts his stuff to signing bonus will put them in good shape.

Morse is the only one of their moves that moves the needle. He was still playing at a high level for them. Probably still has a good year or two left.

The others? Meh. Tre’s injuries ruined a good career. Poyer regressed a lot last year and is probably aged out. The rest were depth guys. And I think they’re going to be better off replacing Gabe Davis with a rookie. He put up a lot of drops, a lot of 0s and couldn’t get open. Good blocker though. Some team is going to regret the contract they give him this year.

Outside of Morse…I don’t really think they got worse. Got holes to fill…and have to do it in the draft for the most part. Their D will look different. But with Kincaid going into year 2, Shakir becoming a bigger part of the offense after the OC change, Cook in his prime…they add a quality WR in the draft they’re still dangerous. They kind of quietly rebuilt the offense the last couple of years.
Click to expand...
They've just released half of their starting secondary, the starting centre and the return specialist who won them the division and are still $15M over the cap with less restructure space than the Dolphins. They are also losing a starting S, DT and WR to free agency next week when it opens up. If this was the Dolphins this place would be in full on meltdown.

They are completely blowing up their defence but are limited in cap space yet they are getting better while the Dolphins will be worse somehow.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom