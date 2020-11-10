Bills fans are so delusional.

dolfanattic5

dolfanattic5

you got chambered
Joined
Mar 28, 2005
Messages
875
Reaction score
137
Age
33
Literally 5 pages of opinions, and not one person can be non-biased. Saying Tua has terrible arm strength 😂.

Is Tua hype the new Darnold hype?

Maybe im a homer, but for two years I have been annoyed by media falling all over Darnold while hating on Allen. If Darnold sucked, it was his surrounding cast taking the blame. If Allen did something wrong it was “well we knew he was inconsistent coming out.” Well now Darnold is done and Allen i...
illscriptures

illscriptures

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
3,806
Reaction score
2,772
Location
Miami
Well compared to Josh Allen it might be. But the same could be said for Josh Allen's accuracy compared to Tua. Truly cant wait to play them again. It is setting up to be a very important showdown.
 
Kamelion4291

Kamelion4291

Starter
Joined
Apr 3, 2017
Messages
2,223
Reaction score
2,696
dolfanattic5 said:
Literally 5 pages of opinions, and not one person can be non-biased. Saying Tua has terrible arm strength 😂.

Is Tua hype the new Darnold hype?

Maybe im a homer, but for two years I have been annoyed by media falling all over Darnold while hating on Allen. If Darnold sucked, it was his surrounding cast taking the blame. If Allen did something wrong it was “well we knew he was inconsistent coming out.” Well now Darnold is done and Allen i...
Literally only read a few posts until this:
"I watched that game yesterday. Tua played well. He made one TD throw that was really, really good. Team will get some film on him and will start game planning for him. Meanwhile, the Miami D has been getting TDs from the D. Should be interesting to watch. I didn't want him to be the real deal, after all, I discount (bias) all Alabama players automatically when you come from a team that consistently gets the best players."

That's not unbiased? Calling that opinion biased means YOU'RE biased.

The irony...
 
H

hoops

Tua time!
Club 347 Member
Joined
Jul 18, 2008
Messages
65,528
Reaction score
17,013
Location
richmond va
I mean they did just wipe the floor with Seattle. But we left a bunch of plays on the field in those two games too

plays tua makes imo.
 
dolfanattic5

dolfanattic5

you got chambered
Joined
Mar 28, 2005
Messages
875
Reaction score
137
Age
33
Kamelion4291 said:
Literally only read a few posts until this:
"I watched that game yesterday. Tua played well. He made one TD throw that was really, really good. Team will get some film on him and will start game planning for him. Meanwhile, the Miami D has been getting TDs from the D. Should be interesting to watch. I didn't want him to be the real deal, after all, I discount (bias) all Alabama players automatically when you come from a team that consistently gets the best players."

That's not unbiased? Calling that opinion biased means YOU'RE biased.

The irony...
You literally pick one out of a 100 posts saying that he played well. The majority saying that he did nothing special and his throwing power is terrible, then come at me?
 
Kamelion4291

Kamelion4291

Starter
Joined
Apr 3, 2017
Messages
2,223
Reaction score
2,696
dolfanattic5 said:
You literally pick one out of a 100 posts saying that he did nothing special and his throwing power is terrible, then come at me?
Literally 5 pages of opinions, and not one person can be non-biased. Saying Tua has terrible arm strength 😂.

Here's another, just for you... again.
"Tua's talent was never really a question imo. You could see the young man could ball at Alabama. He also has that clutch gene about him as well. The question with him has always been his health. We'll see how he holds up. "
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club 347 Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
7,657
Reaction score
7,192
Location
New Jersey
Allen is what he is. He's an up and down player. When he's on, he's virtually unstoppable. The Duel Threat QB can beat you, even if he's having an off day throwing the football.

It appears that Allen has improved enough from an accuracy stand point that he's risen above the rest from that draft class. Good player.
 
dolfanattic5

dolfanattic5

you got chambered
Joined
Mar 28, 2005
Messages
875
Reaction score
137
Age
33
Kamelion4291 said:
Literally 5 pages of opinions, and not one person can be non-biased. Saying Tua has terrible arm strength 😂.

Edit:
Here's another, just for you... again.
"Tua's talent was never really a question imo. You could see the young man could ball at Alabama. He also has that clutch gene about him as well. The question with him has always been his health. We'll see how he holds up. "
You’re a weird dude. I guess you have never heard of an exaggeration. Literally 90% of the posts give no credit though.
 
Kamelion4291

Kamelion4291

Starter
Joined
Apr 3, 2017
Messages
2,223
Reaction score
2,696
dolfanattic5 said:
You’re a weird dude. I guess you have never heard of an exaggeration. Literally 90% of the posts give no credit though.
Now it's 90% (which is also wrong). I don't know what the point of this thread is so maybe explain it better.

Are you looking for Bills fans to fawn over Tua or something?
 
dolfanattic5

dolfanattic5

you got chambered
Joined
Mar 28, 2005
Messages
875
Reaction score
137
Age
33
For clarification, I’m not talking about how they feel about Josh Allen. They have every right to be loving Allen and how their Bills are playing. I think a lot of them discredit our successes too. It’s to be expected on a rivals forum, but not at that amount.
 
dolfanattic5

dolfanattic5

you got chambered
Joined
Mar 28, 2005
Messages
875
Reaction score
137
Age
33
Kamelion4291 said:
Now it's 90% (which is also wrong). I don't know what the point of this thread is so maybe explain it better.

Are you looking for Bills fans to fawn over Tua or something?
dude I’m not arguing with you. Have a nice day.
 
F

ForksPhin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
3,031
Reaction score
2,344
hoops said:
I mean they did just wipe the floor with Seattle. But we left a bunch of plays on the field in those two games too

plays tua makes imo.
Two winnable games. And throw in the Pats game. Frustrating, in retrospect. Losing Byron Jones on the first series against Buffalo was a killer.
 
D

DolfanISS

Perennial All-Pro
Club 347 Member
Joined
Aug 5, 2002
Messages
16,192
Reaction score
4,807
Age
45
Location
Bellingham, MA
The Bills struggled for a few weeks and them woke up big time. Let’s see how they fare against Zona. Arizona and Seattle are same tier guys, in fact the Cards beat the Seahawks before their bye.

That Seattle defense is terrible. They better hope they improve, they’ll probably give Tak a shot if he drops to them.

The Bills tortured me as a young football fan similarly, but not as long, as the Pats have. Biggest difference is we were actually pretty good when they ruled whereas we sucked for most of NE’s reign. My point is it would be satisfying to pass them and have them be the team that is good, but never good enough like we were in the early 90’s. Would love to see that role reversal.
 
