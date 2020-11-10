Bills fans are so delusional.

The Bills struggled for a few weeks and them woke up big time. Let’s see how they fare against Zona. Arizona and Seattle are same tier guys, in fact the Cards beat the Seahawks before their bye.



That Seattle defense is terrible. They better hope they improve, they’ll probably give Tak a shot if he drops to them.



The Bills tortured me as a young football fan similarly, but not as long, as the Pats have. Biggest difference is we were actually pretty good when they ruled whereas we sucked for most of NE’s reign. My point is it would be satisfying to pass them and have them be the team that is good, but never good enough like we were in the early 90’s. Would love to see that role reversal.