Bills fans are so delusional.

dolfanattic5
you got chambered
- Joined
- Mar 28, 2005
- Messages
- 875
- Reaction score
- 137
- Age
- 33
Literally 5 pages of opinions, and not one person can be non-biased. Saying Tua has terrible arm strength .
Is Tua hype the new Darnold hype?
Maybe im a homer, but for two years I have been annoyed by media falling all over Darnold while hating on Allen. If Darnold sucked, it was his surrounding cast taking the blame. If Allen did something wrong it was “well we knew he was inconsistent coming out.” Well now Darnold is done and Allen i...
www.twobillsdrive.com