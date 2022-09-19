 Bills fans chanting Tua sucks on MNF…… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bills fans chanting Tua sucks on MNF……

They're starting shit already??? Wtf?

Alright, alright think we won't be ready?...Your pain is coming fools...

Good. That can only mean they fear us

They think Josh Allen is god. I think he is the best or second best QB in the league but like their fans he is a ****y SOB and will get knocked out soon.
 
