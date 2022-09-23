Bills fans coming....

As someone who had season tickets for over 40 years, I owned those tickets once I purchased them. While I would have never have sold or given my tickets to fans of the opposing team, I saw fans sitting in the seats of individuals who were season tickets holders many times over the years.



While it’s not fun sitting in the stands with fans of the opposing team around you, tickets are just like anything else you own. You have a right to sell them or give them away once you have paid for them and

there is absolutely nothing the Dolphins can or should do to season ticket holder who decide not to attend games but instead sell or give their tickets to fans of the team the Dolphins are playing.