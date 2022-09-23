Bills fans coming....

I really thought the combined fact season tickets were sold out and the 2-0 start would prevent 15k Bills fans from some how making it into the stadium. Listen I get selling your tickets when we are 3-6 and you got better crap to do...but the amount of Bills fans I already see crawling around Ft.Lauderdale is gross. The Dolphins need system where season tickets holders have some sorta deduction for selling their tickets.
IDK What the answer is but it is embarrassing.
