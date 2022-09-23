 Bills fans coming.... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bills fans coming....

S

shanem40

I really thought the combined fact season tickets were sold out and the 2-0 start would prevent 15k Bills fans from some how making it into the stadium. Listen I get selling your tickets when we are 3-6 and you got better crap to do...but the amount of Bills fans I already see crawling around Ft.Lauderdale is gross. The Dolphins need system where season tickets holders have some sorta deduction for selling their tickets.

IDK What the answer is but it is embarrassing.
 
mnphinfan

Biggest early season game for the Fins in over a decade and “fans” are choosing not to go. Kind of pathetic when you really think about it.

Can’t wait to see them in ChiTown this year.
 
1972forever

As someone who had season tickets for over 40 years, I owned those tickets once I purchased them. While I would have never have sold or given my tickets to fans of the opposing team, I saw fans sitting in the seats of individuals who were season tickets holders many times over the years.

While it’s not fun sitting in the stands with fans of the opposing team around you, tickets are just like anything else you own. You have a right to sell them or give them away once you have paid for them and
there is absolutely nothing the Dolphins can or should do to season ticket holder who decide not to attend games but instead sell or give their tickets to fans of the team the Dolphins are playing.
 
Avigatorx

Stubhub and other ticket selling businesses buy season tickets in bulk at every major venue, then sell them at scalper prices online. There is nothing you can do to stop it.

Miami, of course, is an added attraction, as people can turn it into a vacation. (Unlike somewhere else, like Cleveland for example)
 
mnphinfan

Is it your right? Sure it is. But that doesn’t mean your not a dbag for doing it. If you’re going to buy the tix, support your team or sell them to fans who will. It’s pretty much Fandom 101.

Do you have any clue how hard it is to buy good seats from season ticket holders in Minnesota and Green Bay where the fans are rabid for their teams? And when you get a chance, they sell them for double the face value, minimum.
 
Michael Scott

It is what it is. Baltimore is known for their home field advantage, and there was a shitload of aqua in that crowd last weekend.

Nonetheless, **** the Bills and their fans.
 
Fin-Loco

I think you also have a lot of corporate seat owners who give them out as perks and sell their rest online. They do not spend the energy to interview interested parties they just put them on the various ticket websites.
 
Rick Cartman

So the season ticket office should penalize their customers to please people that are not their customers?

I'm a season ticket holder and i'm going to the game, but where does anyone get off telling someone else what to do with their money or something they rightfully bought with their money?
 
