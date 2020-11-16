Bills fans remain delusional.

This wouldnt hurt as much if the Fins werent a game back Fine....dhop gets the miracle hail mary. ***** happens we took a loss. Fins handily beat the Chargers and now they are 6-3. One game back. The Fins have a decent schedule and are on Fire. There is a world where they can win 4 games before playing us on week 17. Im not going to say Tua is the real...

“The way they win isn’t sustainable”, “they’re super lucky”. Meanwhile, they don’t realize how the play calling changes when the Dolphins are up big, but when they need a score, they get it done. The play calling is frustratingly conservative, but who can complain with the results of winning every game when protecting leads? There are some Bills fans that give us credit. If you don’t like these type of posts, simply don’t look. I find it hilarious lol.