Bills fans remain delusional.

“The way they win isn’t sustainable”, “they’re super lucky”. Meanwhile, they don’t realize how the play calling changes when the Dolphins are up big, but when they need a score, they get it done. The play calling is frustratingly conservative, but who can complain with the results of winning every game when protecting leads? There are some Bills fans that give us credit. If you don’t like these type of posts, simply don’t look. I find it hilarious lol.


Fine....dhop gets the miracle hail mary. ***** happens we took a loss. Fins handily beat the Chargers and now they are 6-3. One game back. The Fins have a decent schedule and are on Fire. There is a world where they can win 4 games before playing us on week 17. Im not going to say Tua is the real...
To my point earlier in the thread. In the game against Arizona, Allen had a wide open reciever inside the 10 and over threw him; only to come back later in the game and make an incredible TD throw to his favorite WR. It was also an incredible catch, as well.

He blows hot and cold. If he connects on that overthrow from earlier in the game, its game over.
 
bills fans will cry all week about that hail mary but they benefited from just as fluky a play with fitzgerald literally kicking the football in the air from the ground for a bills pick. Allen threw 2 bad picks late that game but i thought KK called a pretty bad game at the end and the bills should never of been in position to take the lead at the end
 
NY8123 said:
Most of the Bill's fans in my area believe the division will be decided in week 17. I think it will too.
I'm a little worried that Miami will go into that matchup 1 game backin the standings and the Bills will be undefeated in the AFC east at that point so they would win the division even if Miami beats them. However, if that is the case I expect the Bills to rest players week 17 and that would help Miami in the wildcard chase.
 
Last edited:
Rick Cartman said:
Brian Flores is a better coach than McDermott and Tua is a better QB than Allen and the inevitable reality of that is burning their soul.
I agree with you but I feel the talent around Josh Allen is better than the talent the Dolphins currently have around Tua. The only thing the Bills lack on that offense is a solid TE...which they could get in next years draft.
 
datruth55 said:
I agree with you but I feel the talent around Josh Allen is better than the talent the Dolphins currently have around Tua. The only thing the Bills lack on that offense is a solid TE...which they could get in next years draft.
I don't think it matters because the problem in Buffalo is going to be wasting too much time trying to make Josh Allen happen. The whole situation reminds me of what we just went through with Tannehill.
 
Look.....I’ve been a Dolphins fan since ‘72. I like to think I’m realistic on this. The Dolphins are playing very good football in all 3 phases. Tua looks great for a rookie. The future is blindingly bright. BUT.... I think Buffalo is a little bit better than us this year. So, if I was a betting man....Go with Buffalo to win the division this year. Now in ‘21? Sorry Buffalo, but your stay on top of the AFC East is going to be VERY short. The Dolphins are going to be VERY dangerous from ‘21 on.
 
