Bills fan's take on game

OVERREACTION Postgame Show: BILLS at Dolphins Show airs after every Bills game on the BR YouTube channel

So, I debated with myself whether I should post this video, but then I figured, what the hell. If you don't like it, don't watch it.It's a Bills fan podcaster talking about the game. He just makes up excuses (injuries, heat) for why Buffalo lost, says "if you ever want to feel good about losing game, this is it"... It's homerism to the max, fair warning. But it's entertaining in a "that guy can't see the truth" kind of way.