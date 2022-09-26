 Bills fan's take on game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bills fan's take on game

Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
3,317
Reaction score
6,366
Age
54
Location
East Petersburg, PA
So, I debated with myself whether I should post this video, but then I figured, what the hell. If you don't like it, don't watch it.
It's a Bills fan podcaster talking about the game. He just makes up excuses (injuries, heat) for why Buffalo lost, says "if you ever want to feel good about losing game, this is it"... It's homerism to the max, fair warning. But it's entertaining in a "that guy can't see the truth" kind of way.
www.buffalorumblings.com

OVERREACTION Postgame Show: BILLS at Dolphins

Show airs after every Bills game on the BR YouTube channel
www.buffalorumblings.com www.buffalorumblings.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom