Bill's Forum Thread after Loss

Anyone have some goodies? I love these now since it on the other side of the coin
"Factor in playing in 100 degree heat. And before anyone says Miami deals with the same thing, their sideline is shaded the ENTIRE game. Not sure how the league or union doesn't look at heat index and consider that as dangerous as lightning... do we need to see a star QB come out due to the heat before considering a rule change"
