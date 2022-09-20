 Bills going in to Visit the Fins. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bills going in to Visit the Fins.

BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 30, 2006
Messages
6,652
Reaction score
4,459
Location
Orlando, FL
SO before I start this is a very early look at the current INJ Report

Ed Oliver (STARTER) - ankle (injured vs Rams 9/8, has not practiced or played since)
Gabe Davis (STARTER) - ankle (injured in practice 9/17, didn’t play vs titans)
Tim Settle - (2 DT in rotation) calf (practiced 9/17 but didn’t play vs titans)
Mitch Morse - elbow (injured vs titans, returned to game
Dane Jackson - TBD (STARTER) (injured vs titans, left in ambulance)
Micah Hyde - neck (STARTER) (injured vs titans, did not return)
Matt Milano - stinger (STARTER) (injured vs titans, did not return)
Jordan Phillips - (1st DT in Rotation) hamstring (injured vs titans, did not return)

Obviously White and Boetger will not be playing being on the PUP. Two would have been starters.

So Most likely Morse will be a Go. The others not sure.

So that leave the starting Secondary looking like

Elam - Rookie making his first start
Benford - Rookie making 3rd start
Johnson - Top end Nickle
Poyer
Hamlin - Former late round pick likely get the nod if Hyde cannot go.

Here is the group to attack. With no Hyde they would lose their QB for setting the defense up and setting coverage and such. And then two rookies missing their Vet QB I could see blown coverage.

The DL and LBers are playing very well so if they can keep it up and get pressure only with the front 4 that should help the Bills Banged up Secondary.

On the offensive Side only thing I will say is Without Gabe Davis on the field it is amazing on how much this offense will rely on Diggs. I will want Gabe back this week to balance that offense a little bit. Also there is a concerted effort from Dorsey and McD to stop with the designed runs for Josh. I do expect the standard Josh Run on the first drive (he likes to get hit to get in the game) but then will be interesting if they continue like TENN where they would want to keep him from running in MIA as well.

This is the biggest test the Bills will have faced this season, IMO. Looking forward to the game flying back to FL for it.
 
Phinatic8u

Phinatic8u

Club Member
Joined
Nov 6, 2008
Messages
20,597
Reaction score
11,240
Location
South Carolinia
BillsFanInPeace said:
SO before I start this is a very early look at the current INJ Report

Ed Oliver (STARTER) - ankle (injured vs Rams 9/8, has not practiced or played since)
Gabe Davis (STARTER) - ankle (injured in practice 9/17, didn’t play vs titans)
Tim Settle - (2 DT in rotation) calf (practiced 9/17 but didn’t play vs titans)
Mitch Morse - elbow (injured vs titans, returned to game
Dane Jackson - TBD (STARTER) (injured vs titans, left in ambulance)
Micah Hyde - neck (STARTER) (injured vs titans, did not return)
Matt Milano - stinger (STARTER) (injured vs titans, did not return)
Jordan Phillips - (1st DT in Rotation) hamstring (injured vs titans, did not return)

Obviously White and Boetger will not be playing being on the PUP. Two would have been starters.

So Most likely Morse will be a Go. The others not sure.

So that leave the starting Secondary looking like

Elam - Rookie making his first start
Benford - Rookie making 3rd start
Johnson - Top end Nickle
Poyer
Hamlin - Former late round pick likely get the nod if Hyde cannot go.

Here is the group to attack. With no Hyde they would lose their QB for setting the defense up and setting coverage and such. And then two rookies missing their Vet QB I could see blown coverage.

The DL and LBers are playing very well so if they can keep it up and get pressure only with the front 4 that should help the Bills Banged up Secondary.

On the offensive Side only thing I will say is Without Gabe Davis on the field it is amazing on how much this offense will rely on Diggs. I will want Gabe back this week to balance that offense a little bit. Also there is a concerted effort from Dorsey and McD to stop with the designed runs for Josh. I do expect the standard Josh Run on the first drive (he likes to get hit to get in the game) but then will be interesting if they continue like TENN where they would want to keep him from running in MIA as well.

This is the biggest test the Bills will have faced this season, IMO. Looking forward to the game flying back to FL for it.
Click to expand...

Even with those injuries that defense is furocious.

Playing Hill, Waddle, and Gesicki is different than whatever dudes Tennessee has.

Gonna be a good game and I am excited to watch. I don't expect a win, I just hope it's close.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
2,684
Reaction score
5,723
Age
38
Location
Kansas
BillsFanInPeace said:
No Kumerow Started, then Shakir got time. McKenzie started in the Slot like always. I was surprised I didnt see McKenzie outside and Crowder in the slot.
Click to expand...
Be honest.... after what we did to Baltimore has your perception on Tua changed? And your perception of the Dolphins as a team changed?
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 30, 2006
Messages
6,652
Reaction score
4,459
Location
Orlando, FL
MrChadRico said:
Be honest.... after what we did to Baltimore has your perception on Tua changed? And your perception of the Dolphins as a team changed?
Click to expand...
That game (well 4th QTR) was something I needed to see from Tua. To me I need to see more to really change my thinking of him, 1 QTR plus does not make a career. But I will say that Baltimore Game was something that I needed to see from TUA when not everything is working can he put the team on his arm and say I got this. That SHOULD go to help you coaching and players and him think Yeah I can go toe to two with Mahomes, Allen, Jackson etc etc.

To be honest nothing on the Fins as a hole changed for me. I always thought they were a 11 win team and 2nd in the AFCE this year. I know you all love your defense as well, I do think it is a little over-rated by Fin Fans. But end of the day I think it will be a good game coming up and really the strongest team the Bills would have played to date.
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
20,362
Reaction score
15,817
Location
NE, Indiana
Gonna be tough even with all those injuries. A lot of those guys that left the game... idk, I just feel like they probably play vs us
 
lynx

lynx

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 19, 2010
Messages
2,005
Reaction score
2,947
Location
Ottawa, Ontario
BillsFanInPeace said:
That game (well 4th QTR) was something I needed to see from Tua. To me I need to see more to really change my thinking of him, 1 QTR plus does not make a career. But I will say that Baltimore Game was something that I needed to see from TUA when not everything is working can he put the team on his arm and say I got this. That SHOULD go to help you coaching and players and him think Yeah I can go toe to two with Mahomes, Allen, Jackson etc etc.

To be honest nothing on the Fins as a hole changed for me. I always thought they were a 11 win team and 2nd in the AFCE this year. I know you all love your defense as well, I do think it is a little over-rated by Fin Fans. But end of the day I think it will be a good game coming up and really the strongest team the Bills would have played to date.
Click to expand...
The D you saw last game was not real indicative of the way they have played recently though. I would say in the last 9 or 10 games they have been very good to great, including the majority of the 2nd Bills game last year
 
Crump

Crump

Tua Titleist
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2004
Messages
6,963
Reaction score
18,371
Location
Monroe Municipal Golf Course
I hope to see alot of audibling by Tua. Von on Armstead air it out, Von on Little, quick passes and run behind TA. Phillips and Miller on the same side i want no part of trying to have a play that takes more than 1.5 seconds to develop. we saw Mike G line up inline last week to disguise a little bit, i dont think we will be allowed that pleasure this week
 
Phinatic8u

Phinatic8u

Club Member
Joined
Nov 6, 2008
Messages
20,597
Reaction score
11,240
Location
South Carolinia
The narrative was always so bad on Tua. Dude had bums to throw to and a offensive staff put together by a glorified LB coach.

Now that he has a group of stallions, and a coach that can scheme up those dudes makes his talent flourish.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
52,578
Reaction score
110,230
Location
Kissimmee,FL
BillsFanInPeace said:
That game (well 4th QTR) was something I needed to see from Tua. To me I need to see more to really change my thinking of him, 1 QTR plus does not make a career. But I will say that Baltimore Game was something that I needed to see from TUA when not everything is working can he put the team on his arm and say I got this. That SHOULD go to help you coaching and players and him think Yeah I can go toe to two with Mahomes, Allen, Jackson etc etc.

To be honest nothing on the Fins as a hole changed for me. I always thought they were a 11 win team and 2nd in the AFCE this year. I know you all love your defense as well, I do think it is a little over-rated by Fin Fans. But end of the day I think it will be a good game coming up and really the strongest team the Bills would have played to date.
Click to expand...
I think this is pretty fair.
as far as injuries, don't forget we have some too. Jones being out at corner helps you guys. We're missing Jackson at RT as well. We do get you guys at home in September on a short week for you guys though you rested your starters in the 4th quarter last night. You will still be heavy favorites in this game.
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
3,298
Reaction score
6,315
Age
54
Location
East Petersburg, PA
For me, I do agree that the Dolphins D might be a little overrated. There were games where the D crushed, but there are others (obviously, vs Buffalo) where they are no-shows. They didn't have a good game against Baltimore till the 4th qtr.
I think my emotion going into this Sunday's game is curiosity. (Wait, is that an emotion?) I am very curious to see, vs Buffalo coming off a short week, at home, Mia coming off a big win, Buffalo coming off a big win, how this re-vamped offense goes up against the Bills. Honestly, we could win and I wouldn't be surprised, Buffalo could win by 30 and I wouldn't be surprised.
I don't know what to expect.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

DF4L
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
5,059
Reaction score
10,295
Location
San Antonio
BillsFanInPeace said:
That game (well 4th QTR) was something I needed to see from Tua. To me I need to see more to really change my thinking of him, 1 QTR plus does not make a career. But I will say that Baltimore Game was something that I needed to see from TUA when not everything is working can he put the team on his arm and say I got this. That SHOULD go to help you coaching and players and him think Yeah I can go toe to two with Mahomes, Allen, Jackson etc etc.

To be honest nothing on the Fins as a hole changed for me. I always thought they were a 11 win team and 2nd in the AFCE this year. I know you all love your defense as well, I do think it is a little over-rated by Fin Fans. But end of the day I think it will be a good game coming up and really the strongest team the Bills would have played to date.
Click to expand...
I think our defense is a bit over-rated too. We have a few stars that seem to have a knack for making big plays at opportune times, but overall I have them at above average…especially with Jones out. I believe McKenzie will have a good day. This is the same defense that was bottom of the league for half the season in 2021…then improved immediately because players asked for adjustments from the DC (it shouldn’t have taken that). It hasn’t been impressive so far this year IMO. This DC hasn’t beaten the Bills, but he at least played them tight for a while in their last game. Enough to give a glimmer of hope that we can be competitive in this one. I believe McD can have the offense playing better than we have against them in quite a while, so a little more hope there.
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 30, 2006
Messages
6,652
Reaction score
4,459
Location
Orlando, FL
PhinFan1968 said:
I think our defense is a bit over-rated too. We have a few stars that seem to have a knack for making big plays at opportune times, but overall I have them at above average…especially with Jones out. I believe McKenzie will have a good day. This is the same defense that was bottom of the league for half the season in 2021…then improved immediately because players asked for adjustments from the DC (it shouldn’t have taken that). It hasn’t been impressive so far this year IMO. This DC hasn’t beaten the Bills, but he at least played them tight for a while in their last game. Enough to give a glimmer of hope that we can be competitive in this one. I believe McD can have the offense playing better than we have against them in quite a while, so a little more hope there.
Click to expand...
I am at a point now when I look at Teams the Bills are about to play is can this team go head to head with this Bills offense and put points up. If that Baltimore game didnt happen I would have said No to the Fins. But I cannot dismiss that Baltimore game, does it need to happen more to get that respect? I think so, but I also think that flash is probably closer to the norm for what this Fins offense should be compared to week 1. So I will have to say going into week 3 (my fellow Bills fans will hate me for this) I do think there is an offense in Miami that can go toe to toe with Bills offense.

Now with that which defense can make that timely stop.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom