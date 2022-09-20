Bills going in to Visit the Fins.

SO before I start this is a very early look at the current INJ Report



Ed Oliver (STARTER) - ankle (injured vs Rams 9/8, has not practiced or played since)

Gabe Davis (STARTER) - ankle (injured in practice 9/17, didn’t play vs titans)

Tim Settle - (2 DT in rotation) calf (practiced 9/17 but didn’t play vs titans)

Mitch Morse - elbow (injured vs titans, returned to game

Dane Jackson - TBD (STARTER) (injured vs titans, left in ambulance)

Micah Hyde - neck (STARTER) (injured vs titans, did not return)

Matt Milano - stinger (STARTER) (injured vs titans, did not return)

Jordan Phillips - (1st DT in Rotation) hamstring (injured vs titans, did not return)



Obviously White and Boetger will not be playing being on the PUP. Two would have been starters.



So Most likely Morse will be a Go. The others not sure.



So that leave the starting Secondary looking like



Elam - Rookie making his first start

Benford - Rookie making 3rd start

Johnson - Top end Nickle

Poyer

Hamlin - Former late round pick likely get the nod if Hyde cannot go.



Here is the group to attack. With no Hyde they would lose their QB for setting the defense up and setting coverage and such. And then two rookies missing their Vet QB I could see blown coverage.



The DL and LBers are playing very well so if they can keep it up and get pressure only with the front 4 that should help the Bills Banged up Secondary.



On the offensive Side only thing I will say is Without Gabe Davis on the field it is amazing on how much this offense will rely on Diggs. I will want Gabe back this week to balance that offense a little bit. Also there is a concerted effort from Dorsey and McD to stop with the designed runs for Josh. I do expect the standard Josh Run on the first drive (he likes to get hit to get in the game) but then will be interesting if they continue like TENN where they would want to keep him from running in MIA as well.



This is the biggest test the Bills will have faced this season, IMO. Looking forward to the game flying back to FL for it.