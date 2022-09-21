 Bills injury report may surprise you | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bills injury report may surprise you

1663727550549.png
Bills are banged up. OG Hart and CB White are out.

They could very likely have FS Hyde (Neck and has had leg and ass issues all summer), CB D. Jackson (Neck) out or playing hurt, LB Milano (Stinger) and DT Phillips (hamstring) are questionable. DT Oliver is also questionable but more likely than Phillips.
WR Davis was out last week and may not be at full speed again this week. I'm not sure if OG Ike Boettiger was starting this year but he's also out and on pup list. If he was starting that means both OG's will be backups vs the Dolphins.
 
Last edited:
I always read "questionable" as will play if needed...but ya stuff like hammies can linger.
 
This is the game we have to win against them. It's in our home, the South Florida heat/humidity (hopefully no rain). Their secondary is a bit depleted. I think our best chance to split is here. The game in December will be in Buffalo and not feeling good about that one atm.
 
52% chance on scattered thunderstorms, high only 85 degrees, but humidity should be thick. Showers in the morning with thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon.
 
This is our best chance for sure but still not very likely. We have to face it we have made huge strides but they had a 3 year head start. We are better but I don't think we are in their class yet. Going in to their Monday night game they had went 4 of their last 6 games without punting. That is pretty nuts. After watching a ravens team that isn't even CLOSE to the bills offense shred us I don't see us making them punt either. Their defense is a whole other level as well.
I am going to try to really enjoy this week because next week might really be a long one.
 
Exactly…I don’t buy into those trying to downplay the importance of this game!

Almost making excuses in advance of anticipated losing…..

Go in and confidently take this game…believe…if you fall short you know where you stand!
 
Buffalo in December might as well be in Siberia.
 
Anyone spot any Bills around here this week, acclimating themselves to the heat and humidity?
 
