Bills injury report may surprise you

Durango2020 said: This is the game we have to win against them. It's in our home, the South Florida heat/humidity (hopefully no rain). Their secondary is a bit depleted. I think our best chance to split is here. The game in December will be in Buffalo and not feeling good about that one atm. Click to expand...

This is our best chance for sure but still not very likely. We have to face it we have made huge strides but they had a 3 year head start. We are better but I don't think we are in their class yet. Going in to their Monday night game they had went 4 of their last 6 games without punting. That is pretty nuts. After watching a ravens team that isn't even CLOSE to the bills offense shred us I don't see us making them punt either. Their defense is a whole other level as well.I am going to try to really enjoy this week because next week might really be a long one.