Bills intentional grounding

I think in the 3rd quarter Allen was in the endzone and threw the pass into the ground to avoid a sack. The pass did not cross the line of scrimmage. McD tried to challenge but it looked like the officials told him it was not reviewable.



Anyone know the rule here? If the QB is outside the tackle box the ball has to pass the LOS. Here I am not sure he was even outside the tackle box. Was there actually a receiver in the area or should this have been a safety?