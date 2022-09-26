 Bills intentional grounding | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bills intentional grounding

A

archer101

I think in the 3rd quarter Allen was in the endzone and threw the pass into the ground to avoid a sack. The pass did not cross the line of scrimmage. McD tried to challenge but it looked like the officials told him it was not reviewable.

Anyone know the rule here? If the QB is outside the tackle box the ball has to pass the LOS. Here I am not sure he was even outside the tackle box. Was there actually a receiver in the area or should this have been a safety?
 
cuban_refugee

cuban_refugee

I was wondering the same thing. It looked like it should have been a safety. Maybe the Vegas people told them to chill….money on the line.
 
1

1972forever

Coaches aren’t allow to challenge judgement calls by the officials. On that play it appeared the official made a judgement that there was a receiver in the area the pass was thrown and once he made that call, McDaniel could not challenge the call.
 
