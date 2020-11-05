Bills - Josh Allen - A concern

DirkForever
I am not so sure this cat isn't the real deal. He has impressed me over the last year and a half. With Brady out of the way the Fins have a chance to take the throne for a loooong time, but for some reason Allen scares me. Am I wrong about this? I mean Tua is just starting and the verdict is out. Honestly, I want to see a real rivalry again. Not being steamrolled by the GOAT. Thoughts?