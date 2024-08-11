Bills look terrible 😂😂😂

Marino48hof
- May 21, 2024
- 288
- 302
- New Jersey
Watching the bills preseason game OMG do they look horrible. They have absolutely no pass rush and their secondary looks really slow and bad. Their weapons are very pedestrian....
It honestly might be just the dolphins by like a 4-5 game lead. That team is toast.
Wouldn't shock me if they go into a rebuild for a couple years
