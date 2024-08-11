 Bills look terrible 😂😂😂 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bills look terrible 😂😂😂

Watching the bills preseason game OMG do they look horrible. They have absolutely no pass rush and their secondary looks really slow and bad. Their weapons are very pedestrian....

It honestly might be just the dolphins by like a 4-5 game lead. That team is toast.

Wouldn't shock me if they go into a rebuild for a couple years
 
Wouldn't put too much stock in a preseason game. Especially the first one. Its nice to see them struggle for sure but its definitely not indicative of their play in the regular season. I loved their struggle though. Hopefully their fans turn on them
 
From your lips to god's ears...

Did their pass rush go away too? Asking for a friend.

Friend:
They're still the favorite to win the division. We better beat them in week 2 just to give ourselves a chance to win the division.
 
