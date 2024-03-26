 Bill's mafia being priced out of stadium | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bill's mafia being priced out of stadium

Fins1971

Fins1971

Some of the initial pricing on seat licenses has been posted. The Bills will lose their rabid fan base as most won't be able to afford to keep their season tickets. The new Bill's stadium will be like Miami with fans from other teams taking over the stadium. They wanted a new Stadium badly. Careful what you wish for Bills fans. These are club tickets which are a bit more expensive than normal tickets. But still. Mafia will be watching from home.


