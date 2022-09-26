 Bills Mafia kept taking Ls after the game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bills Mafia kept taking Ls after the game

DolfanDaveInMI

DolfanDaveInMI

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 26, 2003
Messages
4,192
Reaction score
566
Location
Holt, MI
A

Austin Tatious

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Sep 7, 2004
Messages
7,299
Reaction score
6,557
This is ridiculous. It’s just sports. Entertainment. Come on, families and kids go there. It sure doesn’t motivate a father to take his family to a game if the NFL is listening.
 
cltchperf

cltchperf

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
May 12, 2005
Messages
7,190
Reaction score
2,364
DolfanDaveInMI said:
dailysnark.com

A Poor Bills Fan Got Jumped In The Hard Rock Stadium Parking Lot By Dolphins Fans After Game (VIDEO)

The Buffalo Bills lost a game on Sunday, and several of their fans lost a fight against the Dolphins’ fan base. Outside Hard Rock Stadium, two Bills fans got into a verbal altercation with Dolphins fans and it led to both of them being on the ground and getting pounded badly. Josh Allen...
dailysnark.com
Click to expand...
I hate when fans do this, it's so stupid and childish. It's a damn game. Too many people can't drink alcohol without being idiots wanting to fight.
 
PYRO

PYRO

Necromancer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2006
Messages
2,099
Reaction score
1,016
Location
Florida
Oh I walked by that after the fact, I was wondering what was going on lol
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
52,844
Reaction score
111,339
Location
Kissimmee,FL
Did I actually see a couple of women in that fight?
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
18,428
Reaction score
43,118
Age
58
Location
My own little world
Not saying I promote this type of behavior BUT, if a couple liquored up Jills fans started running their yaps around a bunch of also liquored up Dolphins fan in the lot, after the game, they kind of have to expect a beating.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom