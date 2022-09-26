Bills Mafia kept taking Ls after the game

DolfanDaveInMI
A Poor Bills Fan Got Jumped In The Hard Rock Stadium Parking Lot By Dolphins Fans After Game (VIDEO)
The Buffalo Bills lost a game on Sunday, and several of their fans lost a fight against the Dolphins’ fan base. Outside Hard Rock Stadium, two Bills fans got into a verbal altercation with Dolphins fans and it led to both of them being on the ground and getting pounded badly. Josh Allen...
dailysnark.com