Bills MLB weigh 224 LBs each

Rev Kev
Tank for Tua Apologist
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 1, 2004
- Messages
- 19,814
- Reaction score
- 18,905
- Location
- Calgary Alberta
Time to grind
Time to pound
The one time I agree with Bart Scott
We have had success before in the run game
This game is a chance to leave a mark in those two smallish lbs they may not even both hold up to the season finale
I like Ingold to own them
Time to pound
The one time I agree with Bart Scott
We have had success before in the run game
This game is a chance to leave a mark in those two smallish lbs they may not even both hold up to the season finale
I like Ingold to own them