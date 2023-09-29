 Bills MLB weigh 224 LBs each | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bills MLB weigh 224 LBs each

Time to grind

Time to pound

The one time I agree with Bart Scott

We have had success before in the run game

This game is a chance to leave a mark in those two smallish lbs they may not even both hold up to the season finale

I like Ingold to own them
 
