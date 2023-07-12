 Bills OL says he isn't a fan of Dolphins' Christian Wilkins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bills OL says he isn't a fan of Dolphins' Christian Wilkins

https://dolphinswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/12/dolphins-christian-wilkins-dion-dawkins/

On a recent episode of “The Herd,” host Colin Cowherd was joined by Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, who was asked to talk about the AFC East. And, during that conversation

“I’m not a huge fan of Wilkins,” Dawkins said.

When Cowherd asked Dawkins why that was, the offensive tackle said it was because of “trench battles” and called Wilkins a “chirper” on the field.
 
Put that on Wilkin's locker
 
That sounds fair. Wilkins strikes me s asomeone who is talking all the time and I'm sure it gets under the opposing team's skin at times. Likely is the reaon Wilkins does it in the first place.
 
Awww, what a *****, for this reason and getting a handful of J Allen alone we should expedite his contract neg.
 
He’s just jealous that Allen got the grab and twist.
 
Dawkins may as well have just said outright that Wilkins’ chirping is effective. Clearly it has gotten under Ol’ Dion’s skin.
 
Poor baby.
 
