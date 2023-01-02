 Bills or Cincy win tonight? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bills or Cincy win tonight?

Who will win tonight?

  • Bengals

    Votes: 4 23.5%

  • Bills

    Votes: 13 76.5%
  • Total voters
    17
Bills, so they still have a much better chance at playing for the #1 seed vs the Patriots next week. I hate rooting for them but because McDaniel and his team couldn't take care of their own business for 5 straight weeks, now we have to count on the Bills winning to even have a shot at a wildcard spot. Yes it is infuriating.
 
i just want the result that guarantees Bills play their starters.
 
If the Bills beat the Bengals tonight and the Chiefs beat the Raiders on Saturday. Then the Bills will have to beat the Patriots to hold onto the #1 seed.
 
Bills. 100%.

A loss vs the Bengals puts the Bills 1 game behind the Chiefs, so the tie breaker wouldn't matter. Therefore the Bills would only control their fate on 2 vs 3 seed. Not a big difference there especially since all the games in contention will be played at the same time.
 
Bill will not want to play at Cincy in the 2nd round.

It doesn't matter.

Consolation for Miami not winning the Superbowl is no1 in the AFC East winning it either.
 
If you want to make the playoffs you better pull like hell for Buffalo bc we need them to want to win next week.

If they lose tonight I honestly believe they’ll sit starters or at the very least play only half a game. They don’t care whether they’re the #2 or #3. I think they only care about #1.
 
