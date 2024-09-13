 ***Bills/Phins Post-Game Discussion**** | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

***Bills/Phins Post-Game Discussion****

13marino13

13marino13

I have no clue what I'm doing...
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
37,412
Reaction score
125,868
Location
Institutionalized in PA
Could it have been any worse? A total meltdown. I'm usually pretty optimistic about things, but there's nothing to be optimistic about here. I waited seven months for this? Geesh...
Shit Show GIF by Peter McPoland

We're ALL disappointed so keep it civil. Direct your anger where it belongs, on the team, not each other...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom