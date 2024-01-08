Bills/Phins Post Game**

13marino13
I have no clue what I'm doing...
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 5, 2004
- Messages
- 36,687
- Reaction score
- 122,543
- Location
- Institutionalized in PA
On to KC, we go. Hard to overcome the injuries but you still have to fight. We did it to ourselves, we were in a good position and blew it. The O let us down tonight. Yeah well, nothing new.
Keep it civil, control your emotions. Take it out on the team, not other posters...
Keep it civil, control your emotions. Take it out on the team, not other posters...