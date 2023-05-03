 Bills pick up.., | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bills pick up..,

umpalu

umpalu

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Mar 29, 2005
Messages
1,500
Reaction score
418
Dalton Kincaid. If we would have had our first, he would be ours. Just saying. Look where we would have drafted. NO DOUBT. However, we don’t have him. Instead, maybe, just maybe we reacted with Cam Smith WHO could also be taking the place of X next year to save cap. Give him a year and we will see. Vic loves everything about his skill set RIGHT NOW. Kohou is the starter. Side note, the Achane highlights are like Barry Sanders meets Chris Johnson, but that is collegiate so tone it down a lot, but exciting with a terrible o-line. (a lot like Barry and us)
 
PYRO

PYRO

Family Man
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2006
Messages
2,193
Reaction score
1,275
Location
Florida
Cam was a first round grade and a very good fit in Vic's System... imo.

I agree he probably might have still been our 1st round pick. Our DB squad was thin last year. And I'd rather Be thin on the Oline woth our average grade, with a quick passing game, than thin at DB facing a loaded AFC this year at the QB position.
 
Etuoo33

Etuoo33

Seasoned Veteran
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 24, 2004
Messages
5,421
Reaction score
3,243
Location
North Central FL
WE just got rid of a TE just like him, decent receiver with no blocking skills. We also picked up Jalen Ramsey ( who can cover anybody including big receivers) and our 2nd round choice to counter such moves. Barfalo might have screwed the pooh here...
 
traptses

traptses

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Jan 20, 2008
Messages
2,595
Reaction score
3,908
Location
Albany, NY
As someone who was on board with selecting Darnell Washington, I also struggled to find an absolute need to take a TE. We had a great offense last season, Tua was first in the NFL in several key NFL stat categories, with the same offense we currently have. The only difference between this year and last, is that we added Berrios and Anderson. The offense goes through Hill and Waddle, I’m not sure if adding a receiving TE is important in this offense. If it was, Gesicki would still be here
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Which one of you fûckfaces is Damien Cõckburn?
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
24,123
Reaction score
74,559
Location
I KNOW WHERE THE PING PONG TABLE IS....
umpalu said:
Dalton Kincaid. If we would have had our first, he would be ours. Just saying. Look where we would have drafted. NO DOUBT. However, we don’t have him. Instead, maybe, just maybe we reacted with Cam Smith WHO could also be taking the place of X next year to save cap. Give him a year and we will see. Vic loves everything about his skill set RIGHT NOW. Kohou is the starter. Side note, the Achane highlights are like Barry Sanders meets Chris Johnson, but that is collegiate so tone it down a lot, but exciting with a terrible o-line. (a lot like Barry and us)
Click to expand...
Were you not around for the entire weekend of talking about this stuff that just happened?
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

Starter
Joined
May 23, 2004
Messages
2,256
Reaction score
2,702
I wasn't too fond of our CB pick at first, but it was a great value and positional choice. TE's typically take 2-3 years to produce. We need someone now. If Kincaid truly is not good at blocking I would have rather kept MG.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom