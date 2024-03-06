 Bills releasing Tre'Davious White | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bills releasing Tre'Davious White

V

VAFinsfan72

Club Member
Joined
Jan 8, 2024
Messages
306
Reaction score
714
Age
51
Location
Virginia
They are designating him a post June 1 cut. He could be an option for the Dolphins since X is also going to be a post June 1 cut and we won't have that $18M available until then anyway.

They are also releasing Center Mitch Morse. He could be a cheaper Free Agent option that Connor Williams.
 
I would sign White to a minimum or near minimum deal but he’s too risky coming off the Achilles, coming off the ACL.

You just can’t give him anything of substance in terms of money.

If he just wants to stick it to Buffalo, you explore it but it’s so unlikely he can give you anything in 2024.

Looking at Morse makes more sense.
 
More interested in Morse as a band aid for letting Williams walk and then draft a long term replacement next year
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
More interested in Morse as a band aid for letting Williams walk and then draft a long term replacement next year
Click to expand...
Was at the Arnold Classic in Columbus this weekend.
I would do the same with Morse.

They also cut their Punt Returner Deonte Hardy
 
Bills purge is interesting. They released Morse as well. Wonder if a shocking Diggs trade is coming post June 1?

I’d like to sign Hardy if he’s cheap to replace Berrios. Interested in Morse also. Not that into White but fits in well with this group with his injury record, lol.

We are about to sign a bunch of released players to play that comp pick game…..
 
Question is, Is he healty? I'd wait and see on him. Especially where money is concerned.
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
They are designating him a post June 1 cut. He could be an option for the Dolphins since X is also going to be a post June 1 cut and we won't have that $18M available until then anyway.

They are also releasing Center Mitch Morse. He could be a cheaper Free Agent option that Connor Williams.
Click to expand...
They are in worse cap shape than we are
 
I’m not sure he’s ever going to play meaningful snaps again. He was legit before his first injury…but that was three years and two major major injuries ago.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom