Bills releasing Tre'Davious White

VAFinsfan72
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 8, 2024
- Messages
- 306
- Reaction score
- 714
- Age
- 51
- Location
- Virginia
They are designating him a post June 1 cut. He could be an option for the Dolphins since X is also going to be a post June 1 cut and we won't have that $18M available until then anyway.
They are also releasing Center Mitch Morse. He could be a cheaper Free Agent option that Connor Williams.
They are also releasing Center Mitch Morse. He could be a cheaper Free Agent option that Connor Williams.