Bills rematch in December

EasyRider

EasyRider

Although there is a lot of football that needs to be played and a lot can happen over the next four weeks but how confident are you today if we had to face a Bills team in cold weather and a healthy Josh Allen? If the game was tomorrow
Does Tua’s game plan change in cold weather? Does McDaniel have the balls to run the ball more? Can we contain Allen and force him to throw?
 
E30M3

E30M3

Really hard to win in Buffalo in winter. Really really hard. A lot of things would have to go right including getting some of our guys healthy. I'm not so worried about Tua in cold as any quarterback in inclement weather. Hopefully Wilson gets up to speed quick and takes over. Ground game, limited penalties and turnovers is how you win up north.
 
D

dolfan_md

The offense is hitting its stride with the o-line beginning to Gel and the RBs starting to make gains with the wide-zone scheme. The defense needs to get healthy on the back end and begin to get pressure with the front 4 - the addition of Chubb should help. Good teams start their push in the back half of the season, and I'm hoping we can stay healthy and evolve. In the past few years, we've been knocking on the door to the playoffs and wilted at the end - I'm "hoping" this year is different.
 
AJDUHEJETKILLER

AJDUHEJETKILLER

If we dont run the football, it will end badly.

It’s not about can Tua play in the cold or not. We simply can’t pass our way to grander pastures.

Those cold weather games need some ball control to help the defense and limit sort drives by the offense.
 
LANGER72

LANGER72

If it is a bright, crisp, calm day, we have a good shot to beat them.
If it is snowing, or raining, might as well play the back ups and save the vets for the playoff game.
 
