Bills rematch in December

EasyRider
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 13, 2019
- Messages
- 7,297
- Reaction score
- 14,726
- Location
- Borneo
Although there is a lot of football that needs to be played and a lot can happen over the next four weeks but how confident are you today if we had to face a Bills team in cold weather and a healthy Josh Allen? If the game was tomorrow
Does Tua’s game plan change in cold weather? Does McDaniel have the balls to run the ball more? Can we contain Allen and force him to throw?
Does Tua’s game plan change in cold weather? Does McDaniel have the balls to run the ball more? Can we contain Allen and force him to throw?