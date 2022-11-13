Bills rematch in December

The offense is hitting its stride with the o-line beginning to Gel and the RBs starting to make gains with the wide-zone scheme. The defense needs to get healthy on the back end and begin to get pressure with the front 4 - the addition of Chubb should help. Good teams start their push in the back half of the season, and I'm hoping we can stay healthy and evolve. In the past few years, we've been knocking on the door to the playoffs and wilted at the end - I'm "hoping" this year is different.