Bills Reporter: "More than half, of fans in attendance at Hard Rock will be Bills fans"

They always claim this ****. They’ll have 10-15,000 fans there, which is reasonably impressive, but they’ll exaggerate and claim 50-60% Bills.
 
TarHeelFinFan said:
Yea 10k I can believe... over 50%? I don't believe it.
 
Judging by the fan reactions on this board, on reddit, social media etc I wouldn't be surprised as it seems Miami fans think they are going to blow it. Best season in 20 years and the place is full of Debbie Downers. Seattle had the "Legion of Boom" and it appears Miami has the "Prophets of Doom".
 
Any Dolphins fan that sold a Bills fan their ticket should get kicked in the shin with steel toe boots.
 
