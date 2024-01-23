 Bills should cut ties with Josh Allen | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bills should cut ties with Josh Allen

RedWhiteNBlue

According to our many illustrious forum QB experts ol boy Joshee will be getting the axe from the Bill's or should be. I mean that's 5 years in a row he has failed to lead them to a superbowl. Hopefully they fire the coach also. 5 and 5 in the post season...Josh has had some good stats in the post season but those are "empty" stats...that's the new narrative right? Anyhow I guess we should trade for Goff he has been to the big dance before. Oh I know we can trade Tua for Justin Fields or Herbert! God I hope they lock Tua up for a long term 6 year deal so you people can choke on it for a nice long long time and we can move on from this bullshit.
 
I agree, I mean how many legendary performances can we expect from Josh before McD wastes his prime years. Give him a chance with another team.
 
