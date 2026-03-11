Bills sign Chubb

He was designated as a post june 1st cut. So he is free to sign a deal now but he isn't officially off Miami (and they don't get the savings) till june first. So you will see him.listed on Miami's roster for cap reason till june first.I didn't see where we "officially" released him. Must have missed it. There was talk about it...
Right. We still don't even know if he was tagged as a june cut in advance. We don't even know our moneys. I guess he counts as a normal cut, same as Hill.I didn't see where we "officially" released him. Must have missed it. There was talk about it...
Thanks. I knew there was speculation, but I didn't see it actually happen. I guess the new league year set it in place...
Was he? Not challenging you. We must have missed it. No wonder we have been spending. Kinda sucks we will be carrying his dead cap for two years.
Ya they announced his release like the very first day. They just never said at first if it was pre/post june. Came out later he would be a post june cut. Chubb has nothing to do with spending now though. As he doesn't come off the books (give cap room) till June first. You can post june 1st 2 guys. Miami did it with Tua and Chubb. With Chubb we get 20 mil cap savings and with Tua we get a -11 mil on the cap. So on june 1st we gain 9 mil in cap space, but that will be basically used to sign the draft picks.
No wonder teams have people who just work on the salary cap. This would drive me insane.
Where was this posted? I looked earlier today on some cap comparisons and couldnt find his designation by anyone.
The capologists must be working OT to fit all of this under the cap. We must be doing lots of planning to know what our goals are. It doesn't feel like they are oriented toward any single mantra, like "tank" or "save" or "save this year" or "save for.next year" or "try to win".