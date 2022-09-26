Bills Week 3 highlights

Great highlight clip.Some issues that jump out to me:- We have 3 LB's that can't cover. Phillips, Ingram and Roberts all are pretty bad in coverage and sooner or later it's going to be a real problem. The Bills definitely made that part of their gameplan on Sunday throwing to Singletary on their first TD (Roberts) and FB Gilliam on other key plays. Dont be surprised to see the Bengals go after us there again Thursday night.- Our base defense is a version of the 3-4... We are running a 5-2 with Ingram and Phillips standing up outside with bigboy DE's and a NT. We do run some 4-3, but more than half the time its a version of our Nickel with Brandon Jones at WOLB.- Our 4th down and redzone defense is amazing.- We had some open wheel routes this week that could have ben huge gains for us or TD. Cracraft's TD's was a great throw into coverage but the wheel outside was wide open no coverage. The picture below is Cracraft's TD. Mostert is wide open here and should have got the throw IMO.