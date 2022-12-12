Bills Week

Current Forecast is 29 degrees with 10-15MPH winds at Kick off. No Snow forecast at this time (it is earlier in the day).



Some things I am concerned about with the Bills currently.



1. The offense still isnt right, something is different, Dorsey is not attacking all levels the platform concepts from Daboll and Dorsey (earlier in the season are out of this offense right now) they are refusing to attack in levels. I am not sure if it has to do with my next issue the OL.



2. The OL is trash, has been trash all season and because of Josh and his ability to move and make people miss in the pocket have looked decent. The issues remain the OG play is horrible (and lost another in Bates yesterday). Anyone with a penetrating DT is destroying this interior line, queue game from Wilkins (Q., Williams was destroying the Bills offense until he got hurt). Combined the trash OG play with the Trash at RT (Brown is looking like a late round rookie, not a second year player on the climb). And Dawkins is going through what he does when he gets a little nicked up and that is become a penalty machine.



3. Weapons - Still waiting for someone ANYONE take over a game other than Diggs, Looking at you Gabe Davis. It is time to get past your limited route tree that you refuse to work on. You run the same routes that you have run at UCF and now we are back to bad hands Davis on top of that. McKenzie it is always one step forward and two back with you. Knox (I get it you need to stay in all the time to help with the Trash RT, but damn Bills we did not give him that contract to block. RBs can you please catch something out of the Backfield for once Singletary



4. Dorsey fix the scheme you are tipping plays, when Cook is in the game you are going to throw (even with his blitz pickup being massively suspect), When Gabe Davis is in the Slot you are going to run, if a no name like me can see those tendencies don't you think NFL DCs will see them as well. Your Offense has lost all its creativity since the KC game. That also is putting more pressure on an already overwhelmed OL.



5. Defense not really too much to complain about here, if they tackle well they are a really good defense, I like the Creativity moving Oliver and Groot around to make up for no Vonn Miller, Jets was the first game I have saw Groot inside rushing alot. Keep that up he overwhelms OGs.





Matchups to exploit.



1. Chubb on Brown - this is the matchup you should scheme to on defense and this is because Phillips should predominately go against Dawkins. It plays to the strengths of both players. Dawkins being nicked highlights his issues with speed rushers with good quick twitch moves (this screams Phillips to me) and Brown sucks with speed to power moves or power to speed moves and that is what I have seen from Chubb in his career to this point.



2. Bills RBs on Fins LBers, I dont think you have a Backer that can cover Singletary or Cook out of the backfield, the issue will be can Singletary hold on to the passes.



Those are my early week tidbits for this week. I will be at the game again (like that I moved Back North easier to get back for the games).