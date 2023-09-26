 Bills Week! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bills Week!

It's really hard to hate any other team more than this collection of twat-whistles. Well...would have to put the Patriots slightly ahead, still.

We need more Jills fans showing up on the board talkin' shit...the more that do it, the better we seem to do, especially when the underdog.

We've lost to these asshats too many times over the last decade...time to flip that shit around...we have the team to do it!
 
Ok, I am on total happiness after last week game! Now it is time to digest everything we have achieved to this point and hope we continue to improve, specially on defense. We are going to pay visit to perhaps a top 4 team right now. The way we play against them will tell us a lot about who we are and our chances for this season. I hope McDaniel puts a clinic on running the ball. I remember that the last games we were winners against the Bills we managed to run the ball and had good plays by the defense. I hope we can do both next Sunday!
I just want a fun and injury free game for us!
 
MinnFinFan said:
I'm never confident going into Buffalo and that goes back to Marino/Kelly days.
I'd like to bring Bryan Cox along for our honorary captain to get shit started right away!
It's just how divisional rivalries go...its near impossible to be 100% confident going into those games, no matter how each team is doing otherwise.

I'm always at least a 'little' nervous going into those games.
 
PhinFan1968 said:
If a bunch of Jills fans show up on the board, you think we'll win.

But then you're effectively looking past the Jills to next week.

Does that mean this week would be a pick 'em?

So many factors that genuinely affect the players on the field...
 
