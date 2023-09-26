Bills Week!

Ok, I am on total happiness after last week game! Now it is time to digest everything we have achieved to this point and hope we continue to improve, specially on defense. We are going to pay visit to perhaps a top 4 team right now. The way we play against them will tell us a lot about who we are and our chances for this season. I hope McDaniel puts a clinic on running the ball. I remember that the last games we were winners against the Bills we managed to run the ball and had good plays by the defense. I hope we can do both next Sunday!

I just want a fun and injury free game for us!