Bills WILL sit starters

If anyone believes for one second the Bills will try and win next week against us and play the Ravens in the first round is crazy. No way in hell they try to win that game. Nobody wants to play the Ravens not even the Chiefs. I guarantee they sit their starters and let us walk right into the first round... where we will proceed to play then again. I’m sure they’ll rather a matchup against us then against the Ravens