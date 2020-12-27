 Bills WILL sit starters | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bills WILL sit starters

FINatic054

If anyone believes for one second the Bills will try and win next week against us and play the Ravens in the first round is crazy. No way in hell they try to win that game. Nobody wants to play the Ravens not even the Chiefs. I guarantee they sit their starters and let us walk right into the first round... where we will proceed to play then again. I’m sure they’ll rather a matchup against us then against the Ravens
 
Marino1313

Marino1313

FINatic054 said:
If anyone believes for one second the Bills will try and win next week against us and play the Ravens in the first round is crazy. No way in hell they try to win that game. Nobody wants to play the Ravens not even the Chiefs. I guarantee they sit their starters and let us walk right into the first round... where we will proceed to play then again. I’m sure they’ll rather a matchup against us then against the Ravens
I ve been saying the same thing!
 
Padfoot

Padfoot

The Bills aren't locked into a seed yet, so they don't know who they would play win or lose. And there are scenarios where the Ravens get in and are higher than the 7th seed.
 
O

opticblazed

FINatic054 said:
If anyone believes for one second the Bills will try and win next week against us and play the Ravens in the first round is crazy. No way in hell they try to win that game. Nobody wants to play the Ravens not even the Chiefs. I guarantee they sit their starters and let us walk right into the first round... where we will proceed to play then again. I’m sure they’ll rather a matchup against us then against the Ravens
Might be a mistake that will prove costly. Last team you want to play is one with the #1defense and confidence. If i was them i would play starters. Don't let your division rival in
 
D

Dolphins81

sinPHIN said:
Bills have to win tomorrow and the steelers lose, then i think they sit against us.
They would be crazy to want to play the ravens over us. But any given sunday
Steelers are losing tomorrow. I bet they lose out lmao!
 
S

sickdawg

This win is definitely up there with the Fake spike Jets win...Leon Lett Thanksgiving ‘93 game and the 2018 "Miracle in Miami” vs the Pats
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

We'll see. What I love is Miami has its destiny in its own hands. That's really all you could ask for.
 
