Bizarro World - Omar Article "Expect A Breakout Season in '23 From Tua"

"Tua is talking about the playoffs, and not just leading Miami to the franchise’s first back-to-back playoff berth since 2000 and 2001 or the team’s first playoff win since 2000.

Tagovailoa is referring to making the Dolphins a Super Bowl contender, which they should be if injuries don’t derail the season and Tagovailoa takes that next step, becoming a Most Valuable Player candidate, like he was for a small window last season.

When Tagovailoa, who owns a 21-13 record as an NFL starter, was healthy and available the Dolphins were a force last season. Miami won eight of the 12 games he started and finished in 2023. "

Omar throwing shit at the wall for clicks again. In a month he will be saying the exact opposite.
 
I'm no Omar defender but he has been saying this for the last several years. It's pretty much the one thing he's been consistent about. Hope he's right, I have faith.
 
Fin-Loco said:
Maybe we can just enjoy the fact that he thinks good things are coming for Tua? I know your style is eeyore like even on a good day but maybe you just let us have this one here in May? Read between the lines here. I'm basically telling you to quit being a dick.
Sorry Loco, you might as well be asking water to not be wet. Good luck with that!
 
Cut the petty bickering.

I don't want to play babysitter today.

Comment on OPs content, or Omar's voracity in passing if you must, but don't make it about Omar.
 
Mach2 said:
Cut the petty bickering.

I don't want to play babysitter today.

Comment on OPs content, or Omar's voracity in passing if you must, but don't make it about Omar.
Can I get the days you do want to play babysitter for scheduling purposes? Asking for a friend.

Fin-Loco said:
Can I get the days you do want to play babysitter for scheduling purposes? Asking for a friend.

christian bale laughing GIF
Have your "friend" (like we believe you have one) write out a formal request in triplicate.

He will then have spare wiping material for the next toilet paper shortage.

As to Omar's opinion, he actually has been fairly consistent on this for a while now.
 
