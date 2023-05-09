Bizarro World - Omar Article "Expect A Breakout Season in '23 From Tua"

"Tua is talking about the playoffs, and not just leading Miami to the franchise’s first back-to-back playoff berth since 2000 and 2001 or the team’s first playoff win since 2000.Tagovailoa is referring to making the Dolphins a Super Bowl contender, which they should be if injuries don’t derail the season and Tagovailoa takes that next step, becoming a Most Valuable Player candidate, like he was for a small window last season.When Tagovailoa, who owns a 21-13 record as an NFL starter, was healthy and available the Dolphins were a force last season. Miami won eight of the 12 games he started and finished in 2023. "