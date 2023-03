Most of what we've done so far this off season has been for the defense



Ramsey

Reed

Long

Elliott



plus we got back AVG,Needham,Duke



all we've gotten for the offense has been backups to replace backups



White-backup QB

Feeney-bacKup OL

Saubert- backup TE



brought back the same 4 RB's



if we go defense at 51, it'd not be a dark horse, it'd be a dark day and just plain dumb.