Black Monday

So who will be listing their home and looking for other opportunities tomorrow ? I am going with:

Marrone (JAX)
Gaise (NYJ)
Lynn (LAC)
Crennel (HOU)
Morris (ATL)
Whomever (DET)
Pedersen (PHI)

Think Fangio and Taylor live to fight another year but on notice.
 
