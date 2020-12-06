I remember when Blake Ferguson was drafted by the Fins, all of my friends instantly started chirping and making fun of the Dolphins for drafting a long snapper and obviously at the time I was also skeptical of the pick but figured Flores had a reason. I think we are seeing that reason with the success of Jason Sanders this year. Don't get me wrong Jason Sanders is a hell of a kicker and has a hell of a leg that is evident by his 8 50+ yard field goals but I think it could be argued that becoming an elite kicker takes building the process of kicking the field goal become so routine to you that you don't even think about it anymore. Kicking it through the uprights, at any distance, is now just second nature to you. The easiest way to do that is to have the other two people involved in the process (snapper and holder) master their part of the process so that each time you line up to kick, everything that happens before you kick the ball is so consistent that you are never dealing with timing issues or low snaps or the holder not getting the laces on the right side. Obviously kickers need to be able to ignore bad snaps and just assume the holder will get the ball where it needs to be but do you know how much easier that becomes if you barely ever have to deal with that situation in the first place? Add on the fact that Flores is a stickler for all the small details and I am starting to see the value behind the Ferguson pick more and more.