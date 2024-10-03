Blame Benito Jones (And Grier By Extension) For The Phillips Injury?

You tell me? Watch this video.

Monster hole opens for the Titans RB.

Splits the gap between Seiler (#92) and Jones (#95).

But Seiler looks to get off his block, and close part of the gap.

Jones is straight stood up, and doesn't close the other part of the gap, leaving room for the Titans RB.

Further, Jones doesn't occupy the other OL, who gets downfield, and then trucks Anthony Walker (#6), and the Titans RB scoots right by him too.

Then, after all of that, Phillips gets Poyer's helmet to the knee, but that part is just bad luck, and it never should have happened to begin with but for the interior DL getting blown up.

This is what happens with guys like Jones and Pilli out there.

Folks tend not to understand the importance of the interior D-Line because they don't show up in the stat sheet.

But they really matter. In many ways. Trenches don't show up in the stats on either side of the ball, but they really, really matter.



