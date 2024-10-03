 Blame Benito Jones (And Grier By Extension) For The Phillips Injury? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Blame Benito Jones (And Grier By Extension) For The Phillips Injury?

You tell me? Watch this video.
Monster hole opens for the Titans RB.
Splits the gap between Seiler (#92) and Jones (#95).
But Seiler looks to get off his block, and close part of the gap.
Jones is straight stood up, and doesn't close the other part of the gap, leaving room for the Titans RB.
Further, Jones doesn't occupy the other OL, who gets downfield, and then trucks Anthony Walker (#6), and the Titans RB scoots right by him too.
Then, after all of that, Phillips gets Poyer's helmet to the knee, but that part is just bad luck, and it never should have happened to begin with but for the interior DL getting blown up.
This is what happens with guys like Jones and Pilli out there.
Folks tend not to understand the importance of the interior D-Line because they don't show up in the stat sheet.
But they really matter. In many ways. Trenches don't show up in the stats on either side of the ball, but they really, really matter.

 
It was a known issue going into the season that we would have a lot of interior journeymen players.

This is not specifically the fault of Jones.

Edit: And like artdj says, injuries happen. It's a physical sport.
 
fish_fan said:
It was a known issue going into the season that we would have a lot of interior journeymen players.

This is not specifically the fault of Jones.

Edit: And like artdj says, injuries happen. It's a physical sport.
Well I agree the fact that Jones sucks is not Jones fault. The fact that he is out there is Grier's fault. Same issue with Tyler Huntley. These guys are what they are. We shouldn't be in this situation
 
ForksPhin said:
More importantly here, Jordan Poyer is trash. Terrible angle and leaves his feet to compound the terrible angle.
Yes, but the interior DL had to be blown up first for that to happen. There is a chicken and an egg here in my view.
 
There’s a reason Poyer is making 2 million this year. And it has nothing to do with Jones.
 
phinsforlife said:
Yes, but the interior DL had to be blown up first for that to happen. There is a chicken and an egg here in my view.
Sure, but I don’t think the injury is the interior DL’ s fault. There are going to be plays where the RB gets to the second level. Let’s not have a safety who is a complete moron. Split-second decision, I know, but Poyer dove into a spot where he was just as likely to tackle Phillips as he was the Titans RB.
 
artdnj said:
Unfortunate injury, certainly no blame on Poyer as **** happens. We def need some help for Sieler
That's just football, do you blame Mahomes for Rice's injury. No its just bad luck and we've had a serious lack of that this year
 
Miami4471 said:
That's just football, do you blame Mahomes for Rice's injury. No its just bad luck and we've had a serious lack of that this year
Just this year? The most disgusting part of this is that Phillips is one of the very few players on the whole team that goes all out on every single play. And of course, his relentless effort is what gets him hurt in this situation.
 
