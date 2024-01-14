 Blaming McDaniel Is Blaming The Victim | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Blaming McDaniel Is Blaming The Victim

McDaniel is a victim of Tua's limitations.

How did Tua look before McDaniel got here? McDaniel has been a huge blessing to the team, and to Tua.

Watching Mahomes vs Tua is night and day. Same thing last week Tua vs Josh Allen. Same thing week prior Tua vs Lamar. Tua is NOT one of those guys. Not even close.

This game, and the finish to the season has little to do with McDaniel, and a lot to do with Tua. McDaniel is severely limited by Tua's limitations.

I think anyone coming out of this game or the last few games, who puts McDaniel on the list of the biggest problems, is just one more person that prays in the church of Tua, and wants to lay most of the blame at the feet of McDaniel as opposed to admitting they were wrong about Tua.

Tua does not stink. But not being a total disaster, like many of our QBs of the last 20 years, does not make a QB the guy, or above criticism.

McDaniel is not perfect, but he is pretty darn good. I am happy to ride with McDaniel. I am not happy to ride with Tua.

Bottom line, this team with Tua being only a $9mm cap hit, and pro-bowlers all over the offense, couldn't win the division, or a playoff game.

How do you think the team will look with Tua getting paid $40mm or god forbid $50mm?

Sorry, time to re-calibrate people. Tua is not the guy. Tua is not the guy only commanding $9mm per year. McDaniel might be, but not Tua.

For crying out loud, quit blaming the victim, which in this case is McDaniel, who has been a victim of Tua's limitations!
 
I think you are right

McDaniel play calling sucked?
No he was calling plays because he knew tua couldn’t throw the ball in this weather

He was trying to hide him.

McDaniel play calling showed exactly what he thought of tua in these conditions.

Now regular weather. He is confident in tua.

But he knew tua couldn’t throw the ball in these conditions

Honestly. Mike white gave us a better chance today.

With tua at qb we need home field and can’t play in these conditions.

This was different weather than the game against buffalo last year on Saturday. That was just snow.

This was cold and wind. Ball was slick and hard as rock.

Tia looked like me trying to throw nfl football.


We got a big problem.
 
These play calls were made in good weather, bad weather, warm weather cold weather, take your pick. Weather had nothing to do with his playcalling and everything to do with his misunderstanding of what a defense is approaching him with.
 
Tua all the haters said:
STOP - McDaniel is as much to blame. This team has looked dead for the last three weeks. Lifeless. Dude cracks jokes every time like things are going well - you can tell the players think he’s cheesy as hell.
Guy is so cringey
Fire him now or fire him after we win 5 games next year whatever.
 
It would be a big problem if we played in sub zero temperatures every game. This was one of the coldest games in NFL history and I wouldn’t take anything from this game and give it too much meaning.
 
E30M3 said:
These play calls were made in good weather, bad weather, warm weather cold weather, take your pick. Weather had nothing to do with his playcalling and everything to do with his misunderstanding of what a defense is approaching him with.
Nah. He knew tua couldn’t throw it ten yards downfield so he called all this screen ànd horizontal ****. It was very obvious.

It’s a problem . That falls on tua. McDaniel just fell on the sword for him
 
phinsforlife said:
McDaniel is a victim of Tua's limitations.

How did Tua look before McDaniel got here? McDaniel has been a huge blessing to the team, and to Tua.

Watching Mahomes vs Tua is night and day. Same thing last week Tua vs Josh Allen. Same thing week prior Tua vs Lamar. Tua is NOT one of those guys. Not even close.

This game, and the finish to the season has little to do with McDaniel, and a lot to do with Tua. McDaniel is severely limited by Tua's limitations.

I think anyone coming out of this game or the last few games, who puts McDaniel on the list of the biggest problems, is just one more person that prays in the church of Tua, and wants to lay most of the blame at the feet of McDaniel as opposed to admitting they were wrong about Tua.

Tua does not stink. But not being a total disaster, like many of our QBs of the last 20 years, does not make a QB the guy, or above criticism.

McDaniel is not perfect, but he is pretty darn good. I am happy to ride with McDaniel. I am not happy to ride with Tua.

Bottom line, this team with Tua being only a $9mm cap hit, and pro-bowlers all over the offense, couldn't win the division, or a playoff game.

How do you think the team will look with Tua getting paid $40mm or god forbid $50mm?

Sorry, time to re-calibrate people. Tua is not the guy. McDaniel might be, but not Tua.

And for crying out loud, quit blaming the victim, which in this case is McDaniel, who has been a victim of Tua's limitations!
Here is the problem with your analysis in the early parts of the year Tua's numbers both years are great but as the season goes on people figure out your tenedinces Mc Daniel play calling is the worst in the league and teams have figured him out. His play calling is making Tua look worst. Did you notice how wide open Mahomes WRS were open. Andy Reid Bro!
 
