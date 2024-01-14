Blaming McDaniel Is Blaming The Victim

McDaniel is a victim of Tua's limitations.



How did Tua look before McDaniel got here? McDaniel has been a huge blessing to the team, and to Tua.



Watching Mahomes vs Tua is night and day. Same thing last week Tua vs Josh Allen. Same thing week prior Tua vs Lamar. Tua is NOT one of those guys. Not even close.



This game, and the finish to the season has little to do with McDaniel, and a lot to do with Tua. McDaniel is severely limited by Tua's limitations.



I think anyone coming out of this game or the last few games, who puts McDaniel on the list of the biggest problems, is just one more person that prays in the church of Tua, and wants to lay most of the blame at the feet of McDaniel as opposed to admitting they were wrong about Tua.



Tua does not stink. But not being a total disaster, like many of our QBs of the last 20 years, does not make a QB the guy, or above criticism.



McDaniel is not perfect, but he is pretty darn good. I am happy to ride with McDaniel. I am not happy to ride with Tua.



Bottom line, this team with Tua being only a $9mm cap hit, and pro-bowlers all over the offense, couldn't win the division, or a playoff game.



How do you think the team will look with Tua getting paid $40mm or god forbid $50mm?



Sorry, time to re-calibrate people. Tua is not the guy. Tua is not the guy only commanding $9mm per year. McDaniel might be, but not Tua.



For crying out loud, quit blaming the victim, which in this case is McDaniel, who has been a victim of Tua's limitations!