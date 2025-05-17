Bleacher Report Ranks Miami’s Offense 18th out of 32 Teams

SF Dolphin Fan
Do you agree? Two years ago, Miami was number one in offense. Last year, the Dolphins were in the bottom half of the league.
As the article points out, Tua played all 17 games in 2023. I thought the writer fairly listed Miami's offensive line as a concern. Specifically, can Paul step into the void left by Armstead and hold his own? I believe he will.
I also think the Dolphins will be in the top 10 offensively. The biggest issue last season, besides Tua missing six games, was the short-yardage offense. At least on paper, the Dolphins look improved with Daniels and Savaiinaea added at guard, Brown at tight end and Gordon/Mattison at running back.
Miami's wide receiver depth also should be better. As always, Tua’s health is paramount to any success on offense.
