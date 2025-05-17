 Bleacher Report Ranks Miami’s Offense 18th out of 32 Teams | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bleacher Report Ranks Miami’s Offense 18th out of 32 Teams

Do you agree? Two years ago, Miami was number one in offense. Last year, the Dolphins were in the bottom half of the league.

As the article points out, Tua played all 17 games in 2023. I thought the writer fairly listed Miami's offensive line as a concern. Specifically, can Paul step into the void left by Armstead and hold his own? I believe he will.

I also think the Dolphins will be in the top 10 offensively. The biggest issue last season, besides Tua missing six games, was the short-yardage offense. At least on paper, the Dolphins look improved with Daniels and Savaiinaea added at guard, Brown at tight end and Gordon/Mattison at running back.

Miami's wide receiver depth also should be better. As always, Tua’s health is paramount to any success on offense.
 
If we don’t have a top7 offense this year we are in for a whirl of hurt cause we are gonna be a bottom 3 secondary and will most likely give up a lot of points. Our offense and hopefully the DL/Weavers scheme is our only chance to be above .500 this year.
 
Agree. I think the offense is going to have to carry the defense. Especially early in the season with all the youth on the defensive side of the ball.

Hopefully, a few of the young corners step up. But, as of now, Miami's secondary is 32 out of 32 IMO. That may not end up being the case, but clearly there are a lot of questions in the secondary.
 
Unless Jackson returns to the form he had in his one good seasons and Paul jumps from one of the leagues worst Tackles to one of the best or at least mediocre, our offense will end up 18th or there about.

So many folks around here act like losing Armstead is no big deal. I dont think many remember what its like to not have an anchor at LT covering warts on that side of the line.

If Daniels gets hurt again, were really in trouble, you can't expect Savaiinaea to come in and be an anchor in his rookie year. Our oline is built on duct tape, bubble gum and a good deal of delusion in the hope that multiple guys take a big step in development over night. Its very likley that one of Jackson or Daniels goes down again and then the oline is a disaster. It might even be a disaster from the onset, its possible Jackson has reverted back to his lazy, out of shape habits, its possible Paul isn't much better than we saw last year and its also possible Savaiinaea will take time to develop.

That's a **** load of "ifs" when it comes to our oline being decent.
 
Miami hasn't played a game yet. So I'd not put too much into the article.

But and yes, there is a But. Miami certainly has a lot of potential to improve on last year's ranking. Almost all of it dependent on one postion; The Offensive Line. In addition, Miami must continue to evolve the offense from dependent on the deep passing game. Diversity is what helped Miami develop into a juggernaut early in 2023. Which had the entire league on notice. Once they lost their blocking capabilities the offense dissolved into a complete disaster. Injuries at Oline and WR hurt tremendously.

In 2024, Miami couldn't run the football, convert in short yardage situations and never figured out how to counter defenses, geared to take away the long passing game.

It appears Mike McDaniel is gearing up for something huge. What that is, is anyone's guess. But the signing of James Dainels and the drafting of Savaiinaea and Gordon, as well as bringing in a great blocking TE and a true #3 WR; look to be spearheading an effort to block the snot out of defenses. If Miami is successful this offense will become a top unit once again, because it will have become truly balanced. Capable of beating opponents with either the passing and/or running game. The only issues will be injuries and if Patrick Paul actually proves, to be, a worthy starting caliber LT.
 
Last edited:
Don’t know what I’m more surprised about. Bleacher Report have us 18 or SF Dolphin Fan reading Bleacher Report.
 
I don't know if Tua will stay healthy or not, but if he does, I seriously doubt our offense will be rated 17th or worse.

No No No GIF
 
Either Mike McDaniel is safe no matter what or he's going to have to prove something this year. I think there's a very real chance that this is a make or break situation and I don't think he has all season to bring it together. I'm never a fan of someone being on the "hot seat" because that usually means you should've already nutted up and fired the guy. It usually means you didn't do something you already decided you were going to.

I see a lot of potential upside in the Dolphins offense. Like, sure, on paper it's great. You've got a passer who should easily be Top-10 in passer rating. You've got 2 studs at WR and some depth that could be sneaky good. You've rebuilt the OL and you still feature other niceties like Jonnu Smith and DeVon Achane. If everyone was sympatico, you should be out there looking like a Top-3 offense.

But does anyone here really believe things are that positive?

Tua is still a major injury risk. His random hip issue at the end of last season may be more worrisome than the concussions--which he should be able to avoid by simply protecting himself from contact. The fact he missed time for a non-concussion issue and wasn't even able to return and play the final 11 games (after returning from IR) is a facepalm meme, especially considering the team was in the Playoff race.

And meanwhile, Tyreek Hill basically doesn't want to be here anymore...enough to be making that very clear to everyone watching. For better or worse, the Dolphins are stuck with him. A few losses and that tinderbox could ignite.

Meanwhile the OL is an unknown. There's not a single elite guy on it. While that keeps cost down, we basically have 2 young guys who are completely uncertain and 2 vets who are injury concerns. I honestly don't know how much trust to have in Ajax or what exactly to expect from Daniels who's coming off a torn Achilles.


You're good enough on paper that there will be expectation. Yet, you're also betting on unproven names and a certain level of improvement from last year when we kind of said the same thing...the offense is too good not to be explosive and carry the defense. And yet last season that totally didn't happen. There were a few good games but the offense lost is explosive nature.

Here we are saying that again in a situation when (1) the HC is under pressure, (2) the OL is a question mark, (3) the most important weapon is basically asking to be traded and (4) the tendencies of the offense really need to change entirely.

If adversity is opportunity, then 2025 is a huge chance to prove something.
 
Last edited:
I won’t say we will definitely finish top 5 in points per game but we will definitely finish top 10 in points per game. I expect to see Tua improve this year. I feel like this whole team wants to put in the work and show what they can do. We still have 2 WR1s and a great receiving TE. Achane is an elite talent. Hopefully the scheme gets better.
 
