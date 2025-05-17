Bleacher Report Ranks Miami’s Offense 18th out of 32 Teams

Either Mike McDaniel is safe no matter what or he's going to have to prove something this year. I think there's a very real chance that this is a make or break situation and I don't think he has all season to bring it together. I'm never a fan of someone being on the "hot seat" because that usually means you should've already nutted up and fired the guy. It usually means you didn't do something you already decided you were going to.



I see a lot of potential upside in the Dolphins offense. Like, sure, on paper it's great. You've got a passer who should easily be Top-10 in passer rating. You've got 2 studs at WR and some depth that could be sneaky good. You've rebuilt the OL and you still feature other niceties like Jonnu Smith and DeVon Achane. If everyone was sympatico, you should be out there looking like a Top-3 offense.



But does anyone here really believe things are that positive?



Tua is still a major injury risk. His random hip issue at the end of last season may be more worrisome than the concussions--which he should be able to avoid by simply protecting himself from contact. The fact he missed time for a non-concussion issue and wasn't even able to return and play the final 11 games (after returning from IR) is a facepalm meme, especially considering the team was in the Playoff race.



And meanwhile, Tyreek Hill basically doesn't want to be here anymore...enough to be making that very clear to everyone watching. For better or worse, the Dolphins are stuck with him. A few losses and that tinderbox could ignite.



Meanwhile the OL is an unknown. There's not a single elite guy on it. While that keeps cost down, we basically have 2 young guys who are completely uncertain and 2 vets who are injury concerns. I honestly don't know how much trust to have in Ajax or what exactly to expect from Daniels who's coming off a torn Achilles.





You're good enough on paper that there will be expectation. Yet, you're also betting on unproven names and a certain level of improvement from last year when we kind of said the same thing...the offense is too good not to be explosive and carry the defense. And yet last season that totally didn't happen. There were a few good games but the offense lost is explosive nature.



Here we are saying that again in a situation when (1) the HC is under pressure, (2) the OL is a question mark, (3) the most important weapon is basically asking to be traded and (4) the tendencies of the offense really need to change entirely.



If adversity is opportunity, then 2025 is a huge chance to prove something.