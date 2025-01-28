Bleacher Report: Worst Call Against Each Franchise

I'm in my 30s and have no memories of the early 90s or before that. I don't know if i can gripe with any referee call since then because most of the Dolphins failures have been self-inflicted during my memories. The best i can come up with was in 2010 when Pittsburgh native and local business owner Gene Steratore gave the Steelers the ball after a fumble when we clearly recovered it.

The worst call(s) I've ever seen was in 02 when we were playing the Patriots in the last game of the year and needed a first down and Norv Turner threw the ball 3 times instead of handing if off to Ricky when a first down could have sealed the game. That team could have won the super bowl if they made the playoffs, we went from the 1 seed to eliminated in 2 weeks.