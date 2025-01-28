Bleacher Report: Worst Call Against Each Franchise

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
So, setting the stage. It's Super Bowl XVII. The Washington Redskins are leading 20-17 with about 3-minutes on the clock. The Dolphins defense is down to needing a miracle.
They get it, forcing a John Riggins fumble! But the referee rules him down (no replay back then). On the next play, Riggins scores a touchdown to put the game away.
This was Bleacher Report's pick for worst call against Miami. The Dolphins offense, which had played horribly in the second half, would have had to go about 60 yards to get into field goal range. But they at least would have had a chance.
This was a game of missed opportunities for Miami. Joe Theisman probably made the play of the game. The famous Doug Betters almost touchdown, where Theisman batted the ball away at the last moment.
A score there and the Dolphins lead 24-13 in the fourth quarter and Washington may not have time to stick to the run.
