Bleacher Report: Worst Call Against Each Franchise

So, setting the stage. It's Super Bowl XVII. The Washington Redskins are leading 20-17 with about 3-minutes on the clock. The Dolphins defense is down to needing a miracle.

They get it, forcing a John Riggins fumble! But the referee rules him down (no replay back then). On the next play, Riggins scores a touchdown to put the game away.

This was Bleacher Report's pick for worst call against Miami. The Dolphins offense, which had played horribly in the second half, would have had to go about 60 yards to get into field goal range. But they at least would have had a chance.

This was a game of missed opportunities for Miami. Joe Theisman probably made the play of the game. The famous Doug Betters almost touchdown, where Theisman batted the ball away at the last moment.

A score there and the Dolphins lead 24-13 in the fourth quarter and Washington may not have time to stick to the run.
 
I'm in my 30s and have no memories of the early 90s or before that. I don't know if i can gripe with any referee call since then because most of the Dolphins failures have been self-inflicted during my memories. The best i can come up with was in 2010 when Pittsburgh native and local business owner Gene Steratore gave the Steelers the ball after a fumble when we clearly recovered it.
The worst call(s) I've ever seen was in 02 when we were playing the Patriots in the last game of the year and needed a first down and Norv Turner threw the ball 3 times instead of handing if off to Ricky when a first down could have sealed the game. That team could have won the super bowl if they made the playoffs, we went from the 1 seed to eliminated in 2 weeks.
 
