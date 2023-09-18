Blocked FG

It looked crazy because the Dolphins fell into the trap. It's a high risk high reward play by the Pats. The snapper screwed up big time as he is supposed to lift his head up turn both ways to spy a guy trying to do that and then simply hold onto the ball and watch him go offside OR snap sooner before he gets to the line.



Also it is pretty clear that word is out on Sanders gets SCARED very easily. He is a startled kicker so any motion or threats like this get into his head. He doesn't want to get hit or blocked and can't shake the yips out. So I don't think he will last much longer in the league or at least with this team. However, he is well liked and a friend of the coach and GM so he has a long leash.