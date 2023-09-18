 Blocked FG | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Blocked FG

That was crazy to see last night. Was there a rule change somewhere recently....cause I have never seen this much motion parallel to the LOS before. We are doing a lot of it on offense, and then the Pats on the blocked FG. They did it again on the 50 yarder and I really think it affected Sanders kick. Hard to block someone when they are going almost full speed as soon as you come out of your stance to block. Maybe it will be a flash in the pan, but it sure looks like everyone should start trying this.
 
That was crazy to see last night. Was there a rule change somewhere recently....cause I have never seen this much motion parallel to the LOS before. We are doing a lot of it on offense, and then the Pats on the blocked FG. They did it again on the 50 yarder and I really think it affected Sanders kick. Hard to block someone when they are going almost full speed as soon as you come out of your stance to block. Maybe it will be a flash in the pan, but it sure looks like everyone should start trying this.
Is the defense not allowed to move before the snap? As long as they don't cross the line I don't see anything wrong with it.
 
Is the defense not allowed to move before the snap? As long as they don't cross the line I don't see anything wrong with it.
No, I agree....I don't see anything wrong with it. I'm just surprised I've never seen that approach before. Worked so well, seems like it should have been tried years ago 🤷‍♂️
 
It looked crazy because the Dolphins fell into the trap. It's a high risk high reward play by the Pats. The snapper screwed up big time as he is supposed to lift his head up turn both ways to spy a guy trying to do that and then simply hold onto the ball and watch him go offside OR snap sooner before he gets to the line.

Also it is pretty clear that word is out on Sanders gets SCARED very easily. He is a startled kicker so any motion or threats like this get into his head. He doesn't want to get hit or blocked and can't shake the yips out. So I don't think he will last much longer in the league or at least with this team. However, he is well liked and a friend of the coach and GM so he has a long leash.
 
I don't think it will catch on.

Its a very difficult play to time perfectly. Teams just need to get in position a little sooner.

If its 4th and 5 or less, its especially risky as you run the strong possibility of handing over a first down.

Desperate teams will definitely be more inclined to call this play. Before the half and end of game situations are more likely.
 
Pretty sure that some other teams will try to go for it because it was successful. My initial impression is that it's very smart and also dependent on perfecting the timing. I can see Dolphins Special Teams practicing how to disrupt the timing.
 
