That was crazy to see last night. Was there a rule change somewhere recently....cause I have never seen this much motion parallel to the LOS before. We are doing a lot of it on offense, and then the Pats on the blocked FG. They did it again on the 50 yarder and I really think it affected Sanders kick. Hard to block someone when they are going almost full speed as soon as you come out of your stance to block. Maybe it will be a flash in the pan, but it sure looks like everyone should start trying this.