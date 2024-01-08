Blow it all up now or regret it later!

Tua is clearly not it. He melts down hard in big spots. We didn't even lose tonight because we lost so many key defensive players to injury. We still managed to keep Buffalo to two touchdowns on offense. Josh Allen is so overrated and turned it over all night plus that boneheaded play before the half. Otherwise, we get blown out.



We mainly lost because Tua was flat out awful in the second half. We could not put the game away. We could not generate any offense at all. Tua missed so many passes that he was hitting when the pressure wasn't on and we were playing lessor teams. It didn't help that Hill dropped more passes, but Tua was terrible. All of us knew the INT was coming to seal the game too. I saw straight up fear in Tua's eyes as he sat on the bench and it looked like we would get the ball back with one last chance as the bills faced a 3rd and long.



The bottom line on Tua is that he is a rhythm thrower who cannot make plays when things break down. He has almost no ability to run. He does not get out of the pocket well. He looks very awkward when forced to move off his spot if holding the ball more than 3 seconds. He melts down hard in the biggest games. He is Juggs Machine Tua. In perfect conditions he can hit some nice throws on timing plays. That is not going to get it done in the NFL.



We absolutely cannot be serious about moving forward with Tua at QB. Explore draft options. Explore FA and trade options. I could see Cousins shredding with this group, but I would rather just blow it up for reasons I'm about to bring up.



Mike McDaniel is not a leader of men. Mike McDaniel is weird, akward, and sometimes just flat out rude when he's trying to be funny. He isn't funny. I don't see how these players can take him seriously. Who was responsible for hiring this guy? Anyone involved should be removed from their positions.



Mike McDaniel would be a great guy to have on a staff for his creative offensive designs. That is where it ends. I would never have him interacting with players. His play calling is atrocious. His game management skills are atrotious. He has no feel for a game. His timeout usage is poor. His clock management is poor. His in game decision making is poor.



Tyreek Hill is an outstanding player. He is a special player that is a nightmare for defenses. But, unless we kept McDaniel and brought in someone like Cousins, I would get value for him. He is a disaster waiting to happen as much as he is a special player. He can embarrass the team and organization with the chaos his off field decision making and lifestyle can bring. He is the kind of guy who will suddenly have to miss a key practice because his house is on fire.



I don't know what his contract situation is or if it makes him untradebale, but if it does not he could bring us a haul. If we go in a totally different direction a team like Dallas would love to have him.



We have other players who could definitely net us some draft currency. I know it is fantasy land, but Belichick? I mean, with some of the key pieces we still have on defense he could give us a top defense no doubt. Would have to get him a QB.



That isn't happening, I know. Just spitballing. We definitely should go in a completely different direction though. We aren't ever winning anything big with McDaniel and especially Tua. This team was loaded with talent and couldn't beat legit teams. Couldn't put the Titans away when they gifted the game to us. Offense was trash in that game too.