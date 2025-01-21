 Blowing it up after 2025? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Blowing it up after 2025?

I don't think Tua will be gone after 2025.

The rest need to go so we can rebuild the roster. I'd refer Hill got traded now.

We had no business trading for Chubb to begin with so he's irrelevant.
 
If they crash and burn, sure, but I would keep ramsey and move him to safety.
 
Ross is 84
I doubt he's going to be interested in a re-build again.
Re-builds are not a real thing in the free agency era of the NFL, draft better and use the cap space to retain the talent you have.
Something Ross should have learned in 2013 and again in 2019
 
The Phins have good/great running backs. BUILD THE O-LINE IN THE DRAFT. That should be priority #1. If you have a great o-line, you can run. If you can run, you take pressure off the QB. If the defense is looking for the run, you can slice up a defense with the passing game. It's basic football. BUILD THE O-LINE. Cut dead weight and bad contracts next year.
 
I can see moving on from Hill and Chubb after 2025, financially that makes sense as you have two drafts to add to these impact positions.

We'll see on Ramsey, he might make sense at Safety as @djphinfan mentioned and at a lower number. I don't see Tua going anywhere, but that depends on any injuries this coming year

Regardless, we clearly have some options after 2025
 
I am ready for it.
 
I am ready for it.
My son’s name is Niko. Although we spell it right. Niko literally means winning. After we draft him I’ll get him to change that stupid C in his name to a K.

I’m ready to stock pile 2027 picks. Unfortunately our GM won’t have that same vision.

I expect the Eagles will try and make a big move up the board on draft day to land a pass rusher. I especially want to see them lose to the Commanders for that reason. As well as about a 1000 other reasons.
 
We're not going to "RE-build" the team cause the team hasn’t been built in the first place.
 
The Phins have good/great running backs. BUILD THE O-LINE IN THE DRAFT. That should be priority #1. If you have a great o-line, you can run. If you can run, you take pressure off the QB. If the defense is looking for the run, you can slice up a defense with the passing game. It's basic football. BUILD THE O-LINE. Cut dead weight and bad contracts next year.
1000% exactly right. The only way to give Tua an honest shot at winning big games in December is to build an elite, powerful run game. We have RB that can get the job done but it's always 2nd and 12!! Draft Oline for God's sake and the teams!!
 
Grier will probably be here for his 2nd rebuild.
Ross likes continuity so keep Grier and fire McDaniel.
We have Kion Smith coming back and can resign Jones and Eichenberg on cheap contracts.
 
