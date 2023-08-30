“Blown away”: Pili, Brooks, Hill

Kadiddlehopper
Brandon Pili was “blown away” when he learned he made the Miami Dolphins’ initial 53-man roster. Chris Brooks thought about what “a blessing” this was. Julian Hill felt “honored they decided they want me to be one of the pieces” here.
Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/...y-jackson/article278139722.html#storylink=cpy