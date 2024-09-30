BO NIX - SI Article - Five Brutal Stats Bo Nix VS. Broncos

kcbrown
Life is what we make it.
...I have no idea why Sean Payton had to have him...he must look like a Greek God in shorts...but the average fan could tell this kid couldn't ball...
https://www.si.com/nfl/five-brutal-stats-bo-nix-performance-broncos-jets
...but who knows....maybe he'll be great..in the future.......
...but who knows....maybe he'll be great..in the future.......