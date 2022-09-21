 Bobby Hart Bills o lineman suspended | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bobby Hart Bills o lineman suspended

He’s been given a suspension for hitting a Titans coach..

What? Dude hit an opposing coach!!! Weird!!! The Bills are Weird -

The whole idea that you are in Buffalo - seriously too damn cold!!! I mean seriously the whole organization needs to be moved! Memphis Bills?
 
