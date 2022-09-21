Bobby Hart Bills o lineman suspended

raving
Starter
- Joined
- May 3, 2004
- Messages
- 1,979
- Reaction score
- 1,207
- Age
- 57
- Location
- in my house
He’s been given a suspension for hitting a Titans coach..
What? Dude hit an opposing coach!!! Weird!!! The Bills are Weird -
The whole idea that you are in Buffalo - seriously too damn cold!!! I mean seriously the whole organization needs to be moved! Memphis Bills?
What? Dude hit an opposing coach!!! Weird!!! The Bills are Weird -
The whole idea that you are in Buffalo - seriously too damn cold!!! I mean seriously the whole organization needs to be moved! Memphis Bills?